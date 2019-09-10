Racist abuse made my mother cry, says Tammy Abraham

Abraham, who came through the academy at Stamford Bridge and is now vying to be the club's first-choice striker, stepped up to take the final spot kick in the shoot-out loss in Istanbul but missed.

After the match, certain people claiming to be Chelsea fans took to social media and abused the 21-year-old and he has opened up on the impact that it had on his family.

“I remember speaking to my mum. She was emotional; she was in tears,” Abraham said in an interview with CNN.

“She was just thinking, ‘Why him?’ It’s obviously not nice, seeing your son getting abused. For me I am a strong character. It doesn’t affect me as much, but it could affect people who don’t have my personality.”

Abraham also revealed that he had received messages of support after the miss and is remaining stoic following the incident.

“I was sat in the changing room straight after the game and went on my phone,” he added.

“I wasn’t going to shy away from the situation, although saying that I did have some supportive messages. The other side is not nice to hear. The first time I heard, I was sat in the dressing room. I went through a lot of emotion I would say after the penalty miss.

"I had experience of taking penalties last season, big ones as well. Everyone misses penalties. To miss the penalty I was devastated and I had a lot of abuse after.

"[Manager] Frank Lampard always had his arm around my shoulder lifting me up, the boys as well. It was like I never missed with the way they supported me and lifted me up and that is exactly what I needed."