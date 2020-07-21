Raheem Sterling nets double as Manchester City compound Watford woes

Premier League, Vicarage Road - Watford 0 Manchester City 4 (Sterling 31', 40' (pen), Foden 63', Laporte 66')

Raheem Sterling took his season tally to 29 goals in all competitions as Manchester City earned a 4-0 victory at Watford, heightening the relegation fears of a team in turmoil.

After the surprise sacking of manager Nigel Pearson with two just games of the season left, caretaker Watford manager Hayden Mullins knew that victory over a City side with little to play for would put Watford on the verge of survival, but an arrowing strike from Sterling in the 29th minute left Watford feeling the writing was on the wall.

Sterling’s quick feet were too much for Will Hughes five minutes before the interval, as the England forward won a penalty which he got up to take. Ben Foster brilliantly denied Sterling from the spot, but the England forward was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Goals from Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte took the aggregate score between these two to 18-0 in City’s favour in the last three games, with those further goals conceded causing concern for Watford, who are three points above the bottom three, with 18th-placed Aston Villa playing against Arsenal this evening.

Two days after Nigel Pearson was sensationally sacked, Watford were forced to take on a team they had been beaten 8-0 by already this season, and right form the off, it seemed that City, who gave Foden a start, would control the match.

Kyle Walker’s cross that created the opening for Sterling was only a speculative one, but there was nothing speculative about the finish from Sterling as he hammered home the opener.

Sterling took his tally against Watford to seven since the start of the 2017/18 season after Foster had brilliantly kept his penalty out. It really was a fine stop, and deserved one of his defenders to be helping him out.

Twenty seconds into the second half Foster was forced into action again to deny Jesus, and Watford were fearing another hammering at the hands of City, and sure enough, Foden converted the rebound after Foster had denied Sterling a hat-trick, before Laporte headed a fourth to make it 12 (!) goals in one season for City against Watford, with goal difference a potential deciding factor in who stays up this season.

TALKING POINT - Will Watford be masters of their own downfall?

If you are a Watford fan, thank God you do not have to face Manchester City again this season. Watford have a -27 goal difference, with City contributing almost half of that! We are not yet sure what went on behind the scenes at Watford that led to Nigel Pearson being sacked, but it must have been something so monumental to throw this much turmoil into the set up at a crucial time. Watford may not need another point to stay up, but if they do go down, the decision to sack the manager, at this stage, will look all the more foolish.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kevin De Bruyne

Chasing that assist record in a single season, De Bruyne stepped it up yet another gear at Vicarage Road, and the hosts could not cope with his passing quality and intensity. Six chances created in the match is quite some going.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Foster 7, Femenia 6, Kabasele 5, Dawson 6, Mariappa 5, Hughes 5, Doucoure 5, Sarr 4, Cleverley 4, Pereyra 4, Deeney 4... Subs: Welbeck 6, Masina N/A, Chalobah 6.

Man City: Ederson 7, Walker 7, Garcia 8, Laporte 8, Cancelo 7, De Bruyne 8, Rodri 8, Bernardo Silva 7, Foden 7, Sterling 8, Jesus 7... Subs: Stones 6, Zinchenko 6, Mahrez 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12- SAVE! Rodri pulls the trigger from distance, it takes a big deflection, looks to be looping in, but Ben Foster springs into action, tipping the ball over the top. Fine save.

31’ - GGGOOOOOAAALLLL!!!! Watford 0-1 Man City. What a strike from Sterling! Right in the top corner. Sterling becomes the highest scoring Premier League player away from home in fine fashion. Kyle Walker delivered the low cross, Sterling controlled well, before arrowing a strike right into the top corner. Very pleasing on the eye indeed.

40’ - PENALTY TO CITY! Brilliant feet from Sterling as he wins the foul from Hughes in the penalty area.

40’ - GGGOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Watford 0-2 Man City. PENALTY SAVED by Foster, but Sterling is on hand to convert rebound. Really was a fine stop. Now 29 goals for Sterling this season.

46’ - SAVE! Twenty seconds into the second half and Watford are pierced open far too easily, with Jesus racing through, only to be denied by a smart Foster block.

63’ - GGGOOOOAAAALLLL!!! Watford 0-3 Man City. Foden taps in after Sterling shot is saved as City make it three. Super pass from De Bruyne sets Sterling through, but Foster makes a smart stop. Again, the Watford stopper gets no help from his defence as Foden finishes it off.

66’ - GGGGOOOAAAALLL!!! Watford 0-4 Man City. It gets worse for Watford as Laporte makes it four. Super, super ball again from De Bruyne, picks out Laporte from a free-kick and the defender heads home to pile the misery on Watford.

79’ - SAVE! A WATFORD SHOT! Ederson races from his line to smother at the feet of Welbeck. Amazed he was still awake.

KEY STATS

Manchester City have scored 12 goals against Watford in the Premier League this season without conceding once – this goal difference of 12 over the two fixtures is the largest in the top-flight since 1947-48 when Arsenal also scored 12 without reply against Grimsby Town.

Hayden Mullins is the first manager to see his side fail to score in each of his first three Premier League games since Frank de Boer with Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (four games).

Manchester City have scored 12 goals against Watford in the Premier League this season, a joint-record for most goals against an opponent in a single campaign in the competition alongside Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest in 1995-96 and Spurs vs Wigan in 2009-10.

Since Watford returned to the Premier League in 2015-16, they have conceded 37 league goals against Manchester City, at least seven more than any side has conceded against another in this fixture in this time.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne registered his 19th league assist of the season, equalling Mesut Özil in 2015-16 and going just one behind Thierry Henry’s league record of 20 in 2002-03.

In Phil Foden's 16 starts in all competitions for Manchester City in 2019-20 he has been directly involved in 14 goals (six goals & eight assists).

