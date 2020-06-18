Football
Premier League

Raheem Sterling – Premier League support for Black Lives Matter is an important step

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Arsenal and Man City players 'take a knee' before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Manchester, England

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Raheem Sterling believes that the Premier League’s support for the Black Lives Matter protests, including players and officials kneeling before matches, is a “massive step” towards changing the national consciousness on the issue.

Sterling has been a vocal advocate for BAME rights and issues, and believes that the Premier League’s decision to take a stand is a positive change in the direction of the wider conversation.

Premier League

Chris Wilder frustrated with VAR failure to correct Hawk-eye error

2 HOURS AGO

"It shows we're going in the right direction," Sterling told Sky Sports after Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

"Little by little we're seeing change.

It was natural, it was organic. We saw the teams do it in the earlier kick-off and thought it was something we had to do as well.

Sterling’s Manchester City manager also spoke on the subject on Wednesday, speaking of his belief that is important for white people to make amends for racial injustices.

"White people should say sorry for the way we have treated black people for 400 years," Guardiola said.

Guardiola continued: "I am ashamed of what we have done to black people around the world. It is not only in the USA where it has happened. The problem is everywhere.

"Maybe for our generation it is too late but for the following generations, they can understand the only race is ourselves. We are human beings. It doesn't matter the colour of our skin."

The 2011 UK census figures showed that 13% of the population of England and Wales was BAME at that time. There has not been a more recent census to update those figures. Just 5.2% of board members across the 130 sporting organisations in UK Sport are BAME.

Premier League

The Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

David Luiz takes blame for Arsenal defeat: 'It's my fault'

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Chelsea complete £47.5m Timo Werner signing

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-Everton keen to extend Liverpool's long title wait

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Chris Wilder frustrated with VAR failure to correct Hawk-eye error

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleDavid Luiz takes blame for Arsenal defeat: 'It's my fault'
Next articleThe Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly