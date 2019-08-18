Real Madrid prepare Eriksen bid

The Sun reports that Christian Eriksen is to be subject of a last-minute bid from Real Madrid. They will take advantage of Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to let a player leave on a free transfer, and so will propose a £60 million deal for the 27-year-old playmaker just before the window closes. Real Madrid want to replace Luka Modric, who is coming towards the end of his career.

Paper Round’s view: Eriksen almost joined Manchester United in the summer transfer window but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left believing that the Dane really wanted a move to Spain. At 27, he has the chance to make that move happen now, or wait a year and hope that he can move there on a free transfer, potentially for more money.

Eriksen talks halt at Spurs

Despite Eriksen’s apparent interest in moving abroad to test himself this summer, the Mirror believes that no clubs have made a move for him. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have yet to bid for Eriksen. He has also refused to engage with talks at Tottenham Hotspur despite their offers of a wage over £200,000 a week to stay at the club.

Paper Round’s view: There should be little reason for Spurs to be baffled about Eriksen’s plans. He can wait for one of the big clubs to do all the work this year and prise him away from Levy, or he can wait a year. At that point not only will he secure a huge wage, but he will probably be able to command a hefty signing-on fee too, as a free agent.

Inter approach United for Sanchez

Inter Milan could come to the rescue for Manchester United again this transfer window. First they took Romelu Lukaku off their hands for around £75 million, and now the Italian club are linked with a move for Alexis Sanchez in the Guardian. United will have to pay some of Sanchez’s wages if he is to move to Inter on loan, though Antonio Conte may sign Fernando Llorente instead.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez’s career appears to have fallen off the rails at Old Traford and so the sooner he is given a chance to start again elsewhere, the better for the player and the club. Inter Milan need more quality and Sanchez would probably be able to settle quickly in Serie A, given his experience there will Napoli, before he moved to Barcelona.

Barcelona plan new Neymar offer

Barcelona’s attempt to sign Neymar from French champions Paris Saint-Germain is not yet over, according to the Express. Following the transfer of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona are currently struggling to put together a decent bid for the 27-year-old Brazilian striker, and so may offer to buy him at the end of the season after bringing him on loan this season.

Paper Round’s view: Such a move would only be interesting for PSG if they are able to work around their own Financial Fair Play obligations. Otherwise it seems as if they would lose out on one of their most talented players without the ability to properly replace him. Getting rid of him would however get rid of a disruptive presence.

