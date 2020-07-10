Referees should explain decisions, says Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur feels his side should have had a first half penalty during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium

Jose Mourinho believes match officials should be obliged to explain their decisions after his Tottenham Hotspur side were involved in more VAR controversy this week.

Mourinho was left baffled after Harry Kane was denied what looked a clear penalty early on in the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, even though it was referred to the VAR officials.

On the same night Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a penalty at Aston Villa despite appearing to tread on Ezri Konsa's leg. Tottenham were also denied a Kane goal at Sheffield United after VAR ruled that Lucas Moura had used his arm despite the Brazilian being fouled and falling to the floor.

Michel Oliver was the VAR referee on both of the Tottenham incidents and he will be the on-pitch official on Sunday when Spurs host Arsenal in the north London derby.

Mourinho preferred not to discuss Oliver during his news conference on Friday, but said officials should be forced to speak to managers to explain decisions.

"I don't know who the VAR was at Villa, in our match was Paul (Tierney) (as) the referee on the pitch and the referee boss was Michael Oliver. I think you should have access to them, I know the rules don't allow it," Mourinho said.

"I think you should have access to them -- to ask directly why... They are very important in the game. A game is players, managers, referees.

"It would make things much more open, much more clear. It would give the referee the opportunity to say, 'Yes, I made a mistake -- I feel sorry for that', or 'Yes I had incredible performance', or 'Yes I was perfect'."

Mourinho also played down the importance of Tottenham's upcoming north London derby clash with Arsenal, saying that the meeting will not decide "big things" despite the two clubs being separated by a solitary point.

"This moment we are both in a very similar situations," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "It's not that incredible emotion where we are fighting for something really big, more than just to finish above the other one.

"It's missing that, it's not a match that will decide big things, but probably decides the only thing we can fight for. Both of us, realistically, are not fighting for a Champions League position. But it's a big match for the table, and on top of that there is a rivalry.

"Clubs are made by and for the fans and the fans have a special feeling for this match and so the people on the pitch have to fight."

