RESULT: Emi Buendia is the Premier League's most underrated player

Eurosport’s new series ‘The Debate’ saw four writers make a case for four different players before having their arguments picked apart in new vodcast and podcast ‘Game of Opinions’.

Buendia (36%) took the spoils, with a tight finish between second-placed Vicente Guaita (23.5%) and third-placed Conor Hourihane (23%) completing the podium. Lucas Moura was quickly discounted in the discussion and so was not eligible. Sorry, Lucas. Sorry, Ben.

THE ARGUMENTS

Carrie Dunn made the case for Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane - Claiming "he can bring vital goals and the vital element of aggression". Read her views here.

Marcus Foley went with Norwich City's Emi Buendia - Pointing out that "he's fourth in the league for assists". Read his views here.

Pete Sharland proposed Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita - "The best of the bunch" of Premeir League goalkeepers, Sharland thought. Read his views here.

Ben Snowball went off piste and went with a big name, Lucas Moura - He explained he "has done more for Spurs than Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in terms of trying to deliver a trophy". Read his views here.

