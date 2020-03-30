RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

Eurosport’s new series ‘The Debate’ saw four writers make a case for four different players before having their arguments picked apart in new vodcast and podcast ‘Game of Opinions’.

De Bruyne (34%) took the spoils marginally ahead of Sadio Mane (32.3%), with Jordan Henderson (20.2%) completing the podium. Last year's actual winner Virgil van Dijk (13.4%) finished last.

THE ARGUMENTS

Ben Snowball made the case for Virgil van Dijk – claiming that "without him, none of Liverpool’s success would have been possible". Read his views here.

Carrie Dunn made the case for Kevin De Bruyne – claiming that "it’s much more difficult to be world class in a team who are fallible and floundering". Read her views here.

Pete Sharland made the case for Jordan Henderson – claiming that he has "truly announced himself as one of the best midfielders around". Read his views here.

Marcus Foley made the case for Sadio Mane – claiming that he is "a master of all trades, a jack of none". Read his views here.

Still not convinced by the result? Watch our debut vodcast below or delve deeper into the arguments in the written pieces above