Richarlison: Van Dijk is not one of the world's best defenders

Richarlison Van Dijk

Image credit: Eurosport

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

Everton forward Richarlison does not believe that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is not one of the top three defenders in the world.

The city rivals are due to meet on Sunday in a game that was delayed by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho to turn down United if they fail to land Champions League place - Paper Round

05/04/2020 AT 09:26

The 23-year-old Brazilian told Desimpedidos that he rated other players better than the Liverpool defender.

Speaking about Van Dijk, Richarlison claimed: "People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him.

"He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders."

Richarlison told the paper that fellow Brazilians Thiago Silva and Marquinhos - both currently at Paris Saint-Germain - were superior players, as was Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League, 22 points clear of Manchester City in second place, while Everton occupy 12th with 37 points.

What's On

