Lukaku agrees Inter switch

Romelu Lukaku has agreed a £180,000-a-week wages with Inter Milan which will see him leave Manchester United if the Italian side can meet the £75 million asking price, reports the Sun. However, the move is complicated, as they must sell Mauro Icardi first, who is expected to replace Pablo Dybala at Juventus, who is set to join Atletico Madrid, but only when Antoine Griezmann completes his Barcelona switch.

Paper Round’s view: The transfer depends on a whole series of moves taking place, so this could be a transfer that goes right to the wire. For United, that is a problem, because they want and need to complete their business early. That might see them ultimately decide to keep Lukaku for at least one more season, which would be the practical, but wrong, choice.

Atletico chase Bertrand

Another player who could move from the Premier League is Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand. The 29-year-old defender is wanted by Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, and they hope that an offer of £10 million will be sufficient, though the Daily Mail believes that his current club will hold on for £15 million, despite Bertrand having just two years left on his contract.

Paper Round’s view: Southampton are ready to give Matt Targett the chance to make the left-back spot his own, and the club need to raise funds in order to improve what is one of the worst squads in the league. Bertrand is a reliable defender, and he may benefit from one last big contract, and the chance to experience life elsewhere.

Everton close to Gomes transfer

The Daily Telegraph reports that Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is likely to complete his move to Everton, where he spent last season on loan. The 25-year-old Portuguese international impressed at Goodison Park after making his debut in October, and the clubs have agreed a fee of £22 million to complete the deal. Nikola Vlasic will soon join CSKA Moscow, also turning a loan deal permanent, for £14 million.

Paper Round’s view: Vlasic’s good form does make it slightly odd that he has been allowed to leave Everton when their attacking options are fairly limited. However, the sale of the 21-year-old striker does cover most of the Gomes fee, and it is a sensible move to tie down the midfielder after he adjusted to the Premier League so well. Everton now have to improve most other areas of the squad.

United agree deal for Wan-Bissaka

The Mirror believes that Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could soon be a Manchester United player. The 21-year-old full-back is the subject of a £55 million bid from United, which would make him the world’s most expensive player in that position. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been considering other players, like Max Aarons from Norwich City and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj.

Paper Round’s view: It is hard to believe that United will actually complete a sensible transfer deal in good time, given who is in charge of their dealings over the summer. However, it does improve one position for United where they have struggled - the problem is that they have to do the same in central defence, midfield, and probably up front too.

