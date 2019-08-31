Ruthless Liverpool dispatch Burnley to maintain perfect start to the season

Liverpool secured a club record 13th successive top-flight victory to reclaim top spot in the Premier League, comfortably overcoming Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Reds, who had to absorb some early pressure, took the lead in extraordinary circumstances in the 31st-minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's deep cross took a deflection off Chris Wood and looped over the backpedalling Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

There was nothing fortunate about Liverpool's second some six minutes later. A misplaced pass from Ben Mee straight to Roberto Firmino put his team in all kinds of trouble and the Brazilian threaded it through to Sadio Mane who finished with aplomb.

Burnley stayed in the contest until 10 minutes before time, when they left themselves short at the back and Firmino put the game to bed with a well-taken finish from the edge of the penalty area after an incisive breakaway.

The result means Jurgen Klopp’s side have four wins from four matches at the start of the season, averaging three goals a game and move two points ahead of Manchester City, who thrashed Brighton 4-0 earlier on the day.

In spite of all the positives and superlatives to come their way, Jurgen Klopp may, however, be quizzed on Mane's bizarre reaction to being substituted late on.

Burnley remain 11th with four points.

TALKING POINT: Ruthless Reds create more history with 13th straight victory

This is a remarkable record to break when you think of some of the incredible Liverpool teams of the past. Kenny Dalglish could manage only 12, Bob Paisley accumulating 11... Brendan Rodgers also with 11! But now Klopp's team of 2019 tops the lot. The current European champions are clearly a special team - how many more records will go tumbling before the end of the German's era?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

The Brazilian struck his 50th Premier League goal, capping another sensational performance. Much more selfless than his team mate Mo Salah - who appeared to irk Mane with his poor decision-making - Firmino was creative, dynamic and clinical.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 5, Lowton 5, Tarkowski 6, Mee 5, Pieters 5, McNeil 7, Cork 5, Westwood 5, Lennon 6, Wood 5, Barnes 6.. subs: Rodriguez 6.

Liverpool: Adrian 7, Robertson 6, Van Dijk 7, Matip 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Fabinho 7, Wijnaldum 7, Henderson 6, Mane 8, Firmino 9, Salah 7.. subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Shaqiri N/A, Origi N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

33' - GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: The deadlock is broken in extraordinary circumstances! Oh my! Alexander-Arnold delivers a first-time cross from deep - does it take a nick off Wood? - and it floats over the head of Pope and into the top corner!

37' - GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Liverpool: Double-delight for the Reds! Mee puts his team under pressure with a mis-placed pass and Liverpool take full advantage, Firmino threading it through to Mane who slots it past the helpless Pope.

80' - GOAL! Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: That will settle it! Space opens up on the counter, Salah rolls it to Firmino who drills it into the bottom corner, past the reach of Pope.

KEY STATS