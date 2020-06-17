Football
Premier League

Ryan Fraser rejects short-term Bournemouth contract extension ahead of Premier League restart

Ryan Fraser à l'entraînement avec un masque.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
41 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

Bournemouth have been hit by the news that winger Ryan Fraser has rejected an extension to his current contract, which expires on June 30.

With the Premier League season extended into the summer months because of its coronavirus-enforced hiatus, many players whose contracts and loan stays finish at the end of the month have been extended.

Fraser - who has been linked heavily with the likes of Arsenal in recent years - however, has turned down that option and now looks set to leave the club in July unless a new agreement can be reached.

However, four of Bournemouth's other players have extended their stays beyond the end of June on short-term deals.

"Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have agreed short-term contract extensions to cover the remaining nine games of the 2019/20 season," a club statement read.

"The quartet will prove a boost to Eddie Howe and his squad as the Cherries prepare for the return of the Premier League later this week."

Bournemouth restart their 2019/20 campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday in the first-ever Premier League match to be shown live on the BBC.

