Benitez left St James' Park at the end of June after his contract expired, and joined Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Allardyce had previously managed Newcastle between 2007 and 2008, and claims he was considered as a possible replacement for Benitez.

His last role came as a short-term manager at Everton before being replaced by Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Talksport, Allardyce said: "I was very flattered that I was considered but it's that thing - don't go back.".

"It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting but it wasn't for me. I politely said no."

"I never got to talk to Mike," continued Allardyce.

"My agent contacted me, I had a think about it and a quick look at the situation and thanked them very much.

"It's not for me. Maybe if it was the first time around I would have jumped at it.

"I appreciate the offer but I was surprised - I've not worked for a full season."

Steve Bruce is the latest name in contention, with Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira and Sean Dyche also linked to the vacancy.