Football
Premier League

Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Scott McTominay erzielt das 2000. Premier-League-Tor für Manchester United

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
25 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Manchester United have announced that midfieder Scott McTominay has signed a new contract that could run until 2026.

The Scottish international midfielder signed a deal that runs for five years until 2025, and there is an option of another season.

Premier League

David de Gea must go back to basics after latest error, says Gary Neville

YESTERDAY AT 07:26

United confirmed the deal on their official website, saying:

We are delighted to announce that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Scott, 23, is a product of our famed Academy and has been at the club since 2012. He made his senior debut in 2017 against Arsenal and has gone on to make 75 appearances for the first team, scoring 6 goals. He is also a full Scotland International."

McTominay said: “Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

“I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with the new deal, stating:

“Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

“As we always say the Academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”

Play Icon
WATCH

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48

Transfers

Liverpool £32m short of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly asking price – Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 20:48
Premier League

'I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match!' - Furious Keane lays into United

20/06/2020 AT 10:20
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester United
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Serie A

Sarri tells Serie A fans: Don't expect great football

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Premier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Ban racist 'White Lives Matter' plane idiots for life - The Warm-Up

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Grealish needs more protection says Villa boss Smith

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

00:03:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articlePremier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates