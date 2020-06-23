Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal

Manchester United have announced that midfieder Scott McTominay has signed a new contract that could run until 2026.

The Scottish international midfielder signed a deal that runs for five years until 2025, and there is an option of another season.

Premier League David de Gea must go back to basics after latest error, says Gary Neville YESTERDAY AT 07:26

United confirmed the deal on their official website, saying:

We are delighted to announce that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Scott, 23, is a product of our famed Academy and has been at the club since 2012. He made his senior debut in 2017 against Arsenal and has gone on to make 75 appearances for the first team, scoring 6 goals. He is also a full Scotland International."

McTominay said: “Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

“I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with the new deal, stating:

“Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

“As we always say the Academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”

Play Icon WATCH Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers 00:01:48

Transfers Liverpool £32m short of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly asking price – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 20:48