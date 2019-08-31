Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne shone as Manchester City claimed a 4-0 home win over Brighton to leapfrog Liverpool into the Premier League’s top spot.

It took Pep Guardiola just two minutes to take the lead against the Seagulls, with de Bruyne slamming home a finish after a cut back pass from David Silva. However, City’s strong start was dampened by an injury suffered by Aymeric Laporte in the first half which saw the Frenchman stretchered off.

City doubled their advantage before the break when de Bruyne set up Aguero for the hosts’ second goal of the afternoon. And Aguero grabbed his second five minutes from the hour mark, curling home a finish from the edge of the box after build up play from de Bruyne and Silva.

A fourth was added nine minutes from time, with Bernardo Silva finding the back of the net just 17 seconds after being introduced off the bench. This resulted moved Man City on to 10 points, enough to put them ahead of Liverpool prior to the Reds’ trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

TALKING POINT - Could Aymeric Laporte’s injury derail City’s strong start to the season?

The exit of Vincent Kompany opened up a space at the heart of the Manchester City defence. Laporte is Guardiola’s main man at the back and so the sight of the French being stretchered off in the first half will have been concerning. Fernandinho dropped into centre back off the bench and he might be asked to play there for a spell if Laporte’s injury is serious. Could that derail City’s strong start to the season? It would give opponents a weakness to target.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

There were too clear standout performers in this match, with Aguero and de Bruyne doing the majority of the damage to Brighton. However, the former edged out the latter due to his superior goal tally, scoring twice and also providing an assist. In this form, there is no stopping the Argentine striker. Brighton certainly didn’t come up with a way to stop him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City - Ederson 5, Walker 5, Otamendi 5, Laporte 5, Zinchenko 6, Rodri 6, De Bruyne 9, Silva 8, Sterling 5, Mahrez 6, Aguero 9. Subs - Fernandinho 6, Bernardo 7, Gundogan 5.

Brighton - Ryan 6, Webster 6, Dunk 6, Burn 5, Montoya 4, Stephens 5, Propper 5, March 6, Bernardo 5, Maupay 6, Trossard 7. Subs - Murray 5, Gross 5, Connolly 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Brighton: Well, that didn't take long. It's an excellent start for Man City as they take the lead within two minutes. Silva got in behind the Brighton defence and then cut the pass back for de Bruyne who made no mistake in finding the back of the net. Typical City goal.

32’ Silva should score! That should have been a second goal for Man City. It was good play from Sterling down the left, but from five yards out Silva manages to shoot wide when he should have found the back of the net.

39’ Stretchered off! This isn't good for Man City. Laporte is being stretchered off after injuring himself in a tackle on Walker. Guardiola is going to be forced to shuffle the pack at the back.

43’ GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Brighton: It's two for the Premier League champions and it's Aguero who finds the back of the net this time! Good play between Mahrez and De Bruyne results in the Belgian providing another assist. Aguero took the touch to steady himself and fires home. 2-0 to the hosts.

55’ GOAL! Manchester City 3-0 Brighton: There's a third goal for the home side and it's another for Aguero. It was brilliant play between the Argentine and Silva in the build up and Aguero adds a second to the score sheet with a finish into the top corner of the net.

81’ GOAL! Manchester City 4-0 Brighton: He's only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds, but Bernardo has already made his mark by finding the back of the net! Aguero turns provider this time, threading the pass through to Bernardo and the Portuguese slides a finish into the far corner.

KEY STATS

Kevin De Bruyne has contributed an assist in each of his four appearances to start the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Sergio Aguero has scored with each of his last seven shots on target in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Aguero has now scored 98 goals at the Etihad Stadium - only Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford (101) and Thierry Henry at Highbury (114) have scored more goals at a single venue in Premier League history.