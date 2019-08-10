With the visitors showing no sign of nerves despite their lack of Premier League experience, the game was played at a blistering pace, with David McGoldrick fluffing a chance to put Sheffield United ahead in the opening minute.

After finishing 14th last season, Bournemouth made their Premier League experience tell with a well-worked free kick in the second half, defender Chris Mepham firing home as the Blades defence failed to clear.

With eight minutes left to play coach Chris Wilder summoned Sharp from the bench and the striker, who was United's top scorer in the Championship last season with 23 goals, stabbed home the equaliser in the 88th minute.

Ryan Fraser had a chance to win it in stoppage time for the home side, but he missed the target with his free kick.