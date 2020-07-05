Sheffield United strike late to grab draw at Burnley

John Egan of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor

Premier League, Turf Moor - Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 43') Sheffield United 1 (Egan 80')

Sheffield United grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Burnley in an entertaining clash at Turf Moor.

The Blades almost took the lead inside 70 seconds when David McGoldrick's flick found Oli McBurnie in space eight yards out, but Dean Henderson stuck out a leg to deny the striker.

And the visitors continued to dominate, with Burnley's long-ball game struggling in strong winds. While Matej Vydra went close for the hosts, Chris Wilder's side peppered the Burnley goal and looked by far the better side for large portions of the first half.

But It was the Clarets who took a lead into the break when, against the run of play, Dwight McNeil's free-kick glanced off the head of Jay Rodriguez before captain James Tarkowski showed brilliant reactions to stab home.

James Tarkowski of Burnley celebrates with teammate Kevin Long after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor Image credit: Getty Images

The hosts came out to protect their lead, absorbing Blades pressure and looking to hit them on the counter.

It looked as though their strategy would pay off. The Blades were restricted to long balls and crosses into the box and created little in the way of big chances.

True to their tactics, McNeil had a brilliant chance on the counter to double his side's lead from eight yards when Henderson' failed to handle Jay Rodriguez's long range effort, but the midfield somehow scuffed wide.

Matej Vydra of Burnley shoots wide of Dean Henderson of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor Image credit: Getty Images

And two minutes later McNeil paid for his miss when Sheffield United equalised. Substitutes Jack O'Connell and Billy Sharp combined to find John Egan in space, and the midfield made no mistake six yards from goal, smashing past Nick Pope.

A point apiece sees Burnley leapfrog Tottenham into 9th, while Sheffield United stay 8th, both sides still within touching distance of a Europa League spot.

TALKING POINT

Clarets and Blades are kindred spirits. Burnley and Sheffield United are two sides of the same coin. By most accounts, they've exceeded expectations this season, they both boast a mean defence and both are fighting for a spot in next season's Europa League. But who will come out on top? It's no surprise they cancelled each other out today. This War of the Roses rivalry is making for good Premier League drama and with five games left each it's anyone's guess as to who will come out on top. There's just two points in it, with the Yorkshire side out on top - for now.

MAN OF THE MATCH

John Egan (Sheff Utd): Never stopped running back to front. Mean in defence and popped up in attack for the equaliser too with a brilliant finish. As versatile a defender as any in the Premier League and an asset to this Sheffield United side. A great performance from the fantasy football favourite.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 7, Bardsley 6, Tarkowski 7, Pieters 6, Taylor 5, McNeil 6, Brownhill 5, Westwood 4, Long 5, Vydra 5, Rodriguez 6. Subs. Wood 5, Gudmundsson n/a.

Sheff Utd: Henderson 6, Baldock 7, Robinson 5, Basham 6, Egan 8, Stevens 7, Osborn 6, Norwood 7, Berge 7, McGoldrick 6, McBurnie 6. Subs. O'Connell 7, Sharp 6, Rodwell 5, Mousset 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - CHANCE! McBurnie almost grabs the opener within sixty seconds! McGoldrick lays a lovely flick-on for McBurnie nine yards out but Henderson sticks a leg out to save! Big chance early on.

10' - CHANCE! Huge chance for Burnley! Robinson plays a loose ball and the Clarets break, with Pieters finding Zivkovic in the box with a perfect pass inside the box, but he slides it a yard right of Henderson's left post.

35' - CHANCE! Norwood's first time ball find's Berge in the box with a free header but he gets just a little too much on it and sends it over the bar. The Blades still looking dangerous on the counter despite a lack of possession.

43' - GOAL! Burnley 1-0 Sheff Utd (Tarkowski). Captain fantastic Tarkowski stabs it home! McNeil swings in a free-kick, Rodriguez flicks it on, and Tarkowski shows brilliant reactions to poke it in at the back post.

62' - CHANCE! O'Connell finds space down the left for the cross and his deflected ball in causes all sorts of mayhem in the box. McGoldrick and Sharp are lurking but neither can quite get there for the open goal tap-in. Best chance of the half for an equaliser.

77' - CHANCE! Huge, huge chance for Burnley. Rodriguez smacks it from 30 yards on the half-volley and Henderson can only palm it out to McNeil who really has to bury the chance but he scuffs one a yard wide. Should be game over.

80 - GOAL! Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (Egan). And Sheffield United are level! Super finish by Egan for his first Premier League goal for the club! This is brilliant. O'Connell dinks the ball into the box and Sharp cleverly heads on to find Egan in space to whack in from close range.

