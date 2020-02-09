Sheffield United’s incredible season in the Premier League continues, as the Blades came from behind to secure all three points against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

On a wet and windy day as Storm Ciara caused havoc across the country, the visitors took the lead through Callum Wilson after just thirteen minutes and looked threatening on the break.

Chris Wilder’s team eventually responded, with Billy sharp scrambling home a goal to bring the scores level in injury time at the end of the first half. John Lundstram, on as a second half substitute, settled the match six minutes from time with a smart two-touch finish.

The victory moves Sheffield United up to fifth place in the Premier League, just two points behind Chelsea and the Champions League qualifying places. Bournemouth remain in the relegation fight in 16th place, and manager Eddie Howe will rue the failure to convert some clear chances to win the game.