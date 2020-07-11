Sheffield United rout deals Chelsea huge Champions League blow

Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea FC at Bramall Lane on July 11, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Bramall Lane, Premier League - Sheffield United 3 (McGoldrick 18' 77' McBurnie 33') Chelsea 0

A David McGoldrick brace helped Sheffield United take a significant step towards European football and dealt Chelsea’s top-four hopes a blow as they beat the Blues 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

Transfers Paul Pogba contract could cost Jack Grealish his Man Utd move - Paper Round 08/07/2020 AT 21:27

Oli McBurnie completed the scoring on a miserable afternoon for Frank Lampard’s men, who saw plenty of the ball but were unable to break down the organised Blades.

McGoldrick’s first Premier League goal opened the scoring - he reacted quickest after Kepa Arrizabalaga had done well to save a deflected McBurnie volley to end his goal drought from close range in his 26th top-flight appearance.

McBurnie then added a second before the interval, heading in at the near post following nice team move but once which cut Chelsea open too easily.

Lampard made two changes at the break and switched to a back three but to no avail, with McGoldrick adding a third on the break to secure another marquee win for Chris Wilder’s United and leave Chelsea in danger of dropping out of the top four by Monday evening.

More to follow

Play Icon WATCH Surprise Prem team rival Manchester United for Federico Chiesa - Euro Papers 00:01:10

Premier League John Egan scores last-gasp winner as Sheffield United beat Wolves 08/07/2020 AT 17:55