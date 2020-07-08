John Egan scores last-gasp winner as Sheffield United beat Wolves

Bramall Lane, Premier League: Sheffield United 1 (Egan 90+3) Wolves 0

A thunderous header from John Egan, in the final minute of injury-time, settled a dreadful game in which a listless Wolves effectively surrendered their chances of winning a Champions League place through the league.

The Blades, on the other hand, tried their best to make things bearable, and fully deserved a win that keeps them well in the running for the Europa League spot that would crown a fine first season back in the top division.

The first half was not at all good with both sides willing but lacking the aggression and imagination to create very much; Ruben Neves hit the bar with a free-kick but that was more or less it.

The second was little better. George Baldock might have scored after Jonny went to sleep, but even then he failed to force a save out of Rui Patricio, while Dean Henderson was equally idle in the Sheffield United goal.

As time ticked away, Wolves made a token effort to rouse themselves, but Blades always looked likelier, their intensity and belief a lesson for visitors who are too passive too often.

TALKING POINT

What were, and are, Wolves doing? Wolves have some excellent players and a manager who clearly knows how to organise a team. Yet they so rarely play with the kind of aggression that could see them blow opponents away, instead relying on counters and late goals to win games they should be dominating. Their league season was on the line tonight, but they mustered testimonial-level intensity, for no reason. Nuno Espirito Santo has done a good job at Molineux, but if he wants to take the club on, he needs to tweak his style.

MAN OF THE MATCH

John Egan (Sheffield United) Tempting as it is to vote for re-open nominations, Egan's header was a monstrous one, and infinite times better than everything that happened in the preceding 93 minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sheffied United: Henderson 6, Basham 6, Egan 7, O'Connell 6, Baldock 6, Norwood 6, Berge 5, Osborn 6, Stevens 7, McBurnie 5, Sharp 5. Subs: Mousset 6, Zivkovic 6.

Wolves: Rui Patricio 5, Boly 6, Coady 6, Saiss 6, Doherty 6, Neves 5, Moutinho 5, Jonny 4, Traore 6, Jimenez 5, Jota 5. Subs: Dendoncker 6.

KEY STATS

Sheffield United have won three consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since August 1993.

Wolves have lost back-to-back Premier League games for only the third time this season, also doing so in September and January.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in five home Premier League matches (W4 D1), their best home unbeaten run of the season.

John Egan scored only Sheffield United’s second ever 90th-minute winner in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of fellow defender Phil Jagielka in September 2006 against Middlesbrough.

Only Crystal Palace (10) have scored fewer first half Premier League goals than Wolves this season (12) with Wolves failing to score in the first half of 15 of their last 18 Premier League matches.

Five of Sheffield United’s last 10 Premier League goals have been scored via corners, with each of their last two scored by John Egan (vs Burnley and Wolves).

KEY MOMENTS

16’ - Nice from O'Connell, curving a cross towards McBurnie at the near post. He gets decent contact too, but as a consequence, his header, that he was trying to glance, is punches straight at Patricio. If anything, Clive, he's headed that too well.



30’ - Nice from Jimenez, setting a counter away with a deft touch around the corner for Jota. He heads towards the box, so O'Connell hauls him down just outside the D, just left of centre. Ruben Neves fancies it..



32’ - ...WITH GOOD REASON! Neves floats the ball over the wall, as he has to given how close he is to the box, and beats Henderson ... but not the bar! Great effort, but the ball bounces over the top.



77’ - Good from Blades, Stevens finding Mousset, who crosses ... and Baldock has a run on Jonny, who's kipping! But he can only head into the ground and wide! What a let-off!



90+3’ - Eeek! Baldock crosses well and Mousset collects, the ball then bouncing up to Osborn, who bundles a shot into the ground, the Rui Patricio tips around the post when he could've let it go wide



90+3’ - GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves (Egan) OH I SAY! Norwood swings the corner out, but not a long way out, and Egan, who scored his first Premier League goal the other night, meets it on the run as Jonny sleeps once more, headbutting into the net with extreme violence and immense prejudice! A veritable goalmachine!

