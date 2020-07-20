Sheffield United’s European dream dented by Everton loss

Richarlison of Everton celebrates his goal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton at Bramall Lane on July 20 2020 in Sheffield, England

Premier League, Bramall Lane: Sheffield United 0 Everton 1 (Richarlison 46')

Sheffield United’s hopes of playing in next season’s Europa League are all but over after they fell to a home defeat against Everton.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game, brilliantly heading past Dean Henderson less than a minute after the break.

Premier League Leicester City earn huge win in race for top four 16/07/2020 AT 18:53

United boss Chris Wilder named an unchanged starting 11 despite being very critical of the side’s exploits last time out, but was likely unimpressed again as they Blades struggled to create chances or particularly test 18-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite, who was making his full Premier League debut in the centre of Everton’s defence.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, playing against his former club, hit the post late in the first half with a close-range header and team-mate Richarlison soon went one better from a far harder opportunity.

Richarlison did very well to add both power and direction to a Gylfi Sigurdsson set piece from the middle of the pitch and ultimately decide the game.

David McGoldrick lost his footing and blazed over with the final kick of the game from 16 yards out, but still had a host of bodies to get the ball past, while substitute Billy Sharp also squandered a rare opening for the hosts when his touch let him down.

United remain eighth on 54 points but could be out of the top-seven race later tonight. Everton are up to 11th.

More to follow...

Premier League Aston Villa's survival bid stung by late Theo Walcott header 16/07/2020 AT 18:38