Shock result: Matt Le Tissier voted greatest Premier League player

Matt Le Tissier, a true underdog story

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

In one of the best underdog stories of modern times, Matt Le Tissier has seen off a host of Premier League greats to win the prestigious Eurosport Cup.

Our readers flocked to back the Southampton legend, who saw off Thierry Henry in the final to be crowned the greatest Premier League player ever.

When the vote was concluded at 13:30 on Sunday May 17, Le Tissier had secured 60% of the 21,042 votes cast – a monumental triumph given he was almost cut from the initial 32-player shortlist.

Our view: the greatest Premier League players ever

15/05/2020 AT 08:05

Le Tissier’s run to the final was magnificent:

  • Round one: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Round two: Rio Ferdinand
  • Quarter-final: Steven Gerrard
  • Semi-final: Alan Shearer
  • Final: Thierry Henry

Le Tissier trailed 80-20 in the early running as bookies' favourite Henry looked set to run away with the title, but the one-club man fought back to secure the unlikeliest of triumphs.

Rumours of excessive voting in the Southampton area abound, but no investigation has been launched as yet.

We squabbled over the Premier League's greatest players in the latest Game of Opinions podcast - admittedly featuring limited Le Tissier shouts. Listen now on your platform of choice.

What's On (4)

