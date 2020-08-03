Signing Willian for two years makes sense for Arsenal, but three years could prove costly

Signing a player of Willian's calibre on a free is something that would appeal to many an Arsenal fan, but giving the Brazilian a three-year deal could be foolish, writes Pete Hall.

Mikel Arteta has already begun his rebuild at Arsenal, with improvements having already been made in his short time at the club, culminating in Saturday's FA Cup triumph over Chelsea. The Spaniard, however, will be fully aware there is much, much work still to be done to see his revolution through.

The squad needs strengthening in several areas, which of course will not be cheap to do. So when a Premier League winner with plenty still to give becomes available on a free transfer, you would jump at the chance to sign him if you were the Arsenal hierarchy, right?

The reason Willian is seeking pastures new is he wants a three-year contract, which Chelsea will not give him. Chelsea have traditionally only given players over 30 a one-year extension, which has seen high profile stars such as Michael Ballack and Cesc Fabregas leave for nothing, but recently they have changed their tact with numerous 30+ players offered two-year contracts.

That is not good enough for Willian, who turns 32 next week, and superagent Kia Joorabchian is on the case, insisting his client has "five" Premier League clubs interested in securing his services.

The position Willian plays is one that fits Arsenal's system well. As cover for Pepe, or on the opposite flank to help provide Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should he stay, with plenty of decent service, Willian, using all his Premier League experience, can still be an asset. It is just whether a three-year deal, for a forward who relies on his dynamism, is in fact worthwhile.

While there would be no transfer fee involved, Joorabchian, being the top negotiator that he is, would certainly command a substantial signing on fee for a player of Willian's prestige, and three years at the wages that he will also insist on will not be cheap either.

It would not be the worst business in the world, if the Gunners can get two good years out of him. But at Willian's age, a decline in pace and vigour could see him see out the latter part of a three year, handsome deal on the sidelines.

Chelsea have such fears, and so really should their rivals. Two years makes perfect sense, but three years may turn out to be anything but a free transfer.

