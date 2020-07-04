Silver fox, Golden Boot? Centurion Jamie Vardy adds another chapter to a story like no other

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City poses with the silver fox presented to him to commemorate scoring 100 Premier League goals

Jamie Vardy’s rise through the football ranks is well documented, and Saturday’s milestone of reaching 100 Premier League goals could well be the icing on the cake.

The 33-year-old was playing in the Conference Premier for Fleetwood Town in 2011-12. Four years later he was a Premier League winner. Now he is part of an exclusive 29-player club.

Of those 29, only Ian Wright (28 years 286 days) made his debut in the Premier League at an older age than Vardy (27 years 232 days), who made it 101 goals when scoring twice in Leicester’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

It means Vardy has needed just six seasons to hit a century, a feat all the more impressive given he scored just five in 2014-15 when Leicester escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Jamie Vardy PL goals by season

2014-15 - 5

2015-16 - 24

2016-17 - 13

2017-18 - 20

2018-19 - 18

2019-20 – 21 and counting

Leicester’s title win will go down as his greatest achievement, while representing England 26 times – scoring on seven occasions – is another cause for celebration.

But in reaching 100 goals Vardy has sealed his place in Premier League folklore. Another trivia answer in years to come, another name to enter in a Sporcle quiz.

It is a celebration of consistency, and for Vardy it really has been a journey like no other.

Wright was of course a late bloomer, but he had already spent two seasons in the old First Division before the Premier League’s inception in 1992-93.

Fleetwood Town - Jamie Vardy Image credit: Other Agency

Vardy, meanwhile, was rewarded for a 31-goal haul at Fleetwood as Leicester took a gamble in 2012. Four Championship goals in his first season at Leicester meant they could have deemed it a mistake and looked elsewhere, but Nigel Pearson kept the faith and was duly rewarded.

An upturn in form saw Vardy score 16 goals in the 2013-14 season as Leicester secured promotion to the Premier League.

The rest, now, is history, one that would not have been written had they gone back down a year later, but that was merely another remarkable chapter in the Foxes’ tale.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City is presented with a silver fox by Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers, to commemorate scoring 100 Premier League goals Image credit: Getty Images

Despite being 33 Vardy is showing no signs of decline. With 21 league goals already this season, he has broken the 20-barrier for a third time in the top-flight, while he is in pole position to win the Golden Boot. That after receiving a silver fox to commemorate his landmark 100-goal achievement.

And should Leicester hold firm then he has another season of Champions League football to look forward to. Make no mistake, his story isn’t over yet.

