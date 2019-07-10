Solskjaer optimistic on De Gea contract talks

The Spain international has one year left one his current deal and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Despite a downturn in form towards the end of last season, United want to make the former Atletico Madrid man the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

"David has had a summer where he's been negotiating and we hope we're gonna get it sorted," Solskjaer said according to the Manchester Evening News.

"I'm positive, of course with David I've said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal."

United's Alexis Sanchez got injured while representing Chile in the Copa America but Solskjaer says the problem is not overly serious.

"I don't think Alexis injury was too bad, when he's due back three weeks over the last game. I would expect him to be fit to train straight away."

United have started their pre-season tour to Australia.