Premier League, Carrow Road - Norwich 0 Southampton 3 (Ings 49', Armstrong 54', Redmond 79')

Southampton greatly damaged Norwich's survival hopes with a convincing 3-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Ings made up for hitting the bar in the first half by breaking the deadlock in the 49th minute with a curled finish - his 16th Premier League goal of the season - five minutes before Stuart Armstrong doubled the visitors' lead. Nathan Redmond sealed the victory with a tidy placed finish late on.

James Ward-Prowse had a tame shot cleared off the line by Max Aarons on the hour mark before Teemu Pukki's goalbound effort from point-blank range was blocked. Nevertheless, it was relatively smooth sailing for Southampton with Redmond making it three in the 79th minute.

The result means Southampton move up to 13th for now on 37 points, but for Norwich the table make for bad reading as the Canaries are six points adrift in 20th with eight games left to play.

Norwich started brightly with Kenny McLean firing an early shot wide, but the Saints had the first good chance of the game when Armstrong's low strike from a corner was well claimed by Tim Krul. Then in the 34th minute, Ings' curled strike hit the woodwork after some poor Norwich defending in a relatively even first half.

But Ings made up for his miss early in the second half with a neat curled finish beyond Tim Krul after the ball was bundled to him by Michael Obafemi and Armstrong.

Armstrong and Ings switched roles for Southampton's second minutes later as the striker teed up the Scotland international who cut onto his left foot and drove his strike low beyond Krul.

On the hour mark and newly-appointed captain James Ward-Prowse almost made it three, but his effort was cleared off the line by Aarons. Four minutes later and Pukki was denied from close range with what proved to be Norwich's final good chance, before Redmond made it three with his driven finish in the 79th minute.

TALKING POINT - Norwich are surely down

It was a disappointing evening for Norwich against a side they would have hoped to take three points from.

Daniel Farke's side started energetically, but ultimately their defensive frailty reared its ugly head again and Southampton clinically capitalised on their lapses of concentration.

Having now played a game more than their relegation rivals and six points behind 17th-placed Watford, Norwich's relegation looks all-but inevitable.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Stuart Armstrong

A goal and an assist for capped off a fine performance from Armstrong who gave Norwich's defence a headache all evening.

The 28-year-old's recent impressive form - brought forward from the restart - will give his boss Ralph Hasenhuttl plenty to be positive about as Southampton aim now is to finish as high up the table as possible.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul (6), Aarons (7), Godfrey (5), Klose (5), Lewis (5), Trybull (5), Buendia (5), McLean (5), Cantwell (5), Drmic (4), Pukki (6)

Subs: Vrancic (5), Hernandez (6), Duda (N/A), Idah (N/A), Martin (N/A)

Southampton: McCarthy (6), Valery (6), Stephens (7), Bednarek (7), Bertrand (6), Hojbjerg (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Armstrong (8), Redmond (7), Obafemi (6), Ings (7)

Subs: Walker-Peters (N/A), Smallbone (N/A), Boufal (N/A), Tella (N/A), Adams (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

8' - OVER! Norwich counter with pace. Lewis sprints down the left flank and gives it to Pukki before he lays it off to Drmic, but the Swiss striker takes his shot a bit late and it deflects over the bar for a corner. The following set-piece comes to nothing.

34' - OFF THE BAR! Stephens easily bursts through the middle of the Norwich defence and lays it off to Ings on his left, but the 27-year-old's attempted curled effort looking for the top corner cracks off the woodwork! That was terrible defending from the hosts.

49' - GOAL! Ings blasts it into the back of the Norwich net! Redmond's looping header is bundled through a pack of Norwich defenders by Obafemi and Armstrong before Southampton's top scorer this season curls the ball brilliantly into the top corner! Southampton in front!

54' - GOAL! Armstrong capitalises on Southampton's momentum by grabbing their second in quick succession! On the counter-attack, Ings lays it off to the Scotland international who cuts in onto his left foot and accurately drives his shot into the bottom corner and out of Krul's reach! Within minutes the visitors now have a comfortable lead!

60' - OFF THE LINE! Norwich have a corner which results in a Southampton counter-attack. Obafemi shoots but its blocked before Ward-Prowse's weak shot is cleared off the line!

64' - CHANCE FOR NORWICH! Hernandez plays across for Drmic who gives it to Pukki in some space by the penalty spot, but his shot is excellently blocked by Bednarek! Norwich then have the ball in the net from the corner but Vrancic is offside when he tapped it in.

79' - GOAL! Redmond slides in Southampton's third! Buendia loses the ball and Obafemi drills a pass into his feet before Redmond jinks past Godfrey and places his shot into the bottom corner. That was too easy and Norwich are crumbling here.

KEY STATS

Southampton recorded their biggest away Premier League win since beating Sunderland 4-0 at the Stadium of Light in February 2017 under Claude Puel.

Southampton have won 23 away Premier League points this season (W7 D2 L6) – only Chelsea (24), Man City (28) and Liverpool (37) have won more in 2019/20.

Norwich have now failed to score in six of their last nine Premier League games (W2 D1 L6), netting just three goals across those matches.

Danny Ings is the first Southampton player to score more than 15 Premier League goals in a season (16) since James Beattie netted 23 in 2002/03.

