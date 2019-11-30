Southampton scored twice in the final 15 minutes to beat Watford 2-1 in the battle of the Premier League's bottom two sides.

On a nervy night, Ismaila Sarr got on the end of a simple ball forward and finished calmly to give Watford the lead after 24 minutes, and Southampton were booed off at the break after a sloppy half of football.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were slow to get going afterwards, but thy did improve and Shane Long scuffed two great chances, allowing Ben Foster and Craig Cathcart to make heroic saves.

Danny Ings pulled a goal back after Moussa Djenepo put a great chance on a plate for him - scoring for the third game running - and James Ward-Prowse then produced a superb free-kick to seal the win.

With Southampton possessing the league's leakiest defence, the six minutes of added time were tense, but Andre Gray volleyed wide when presented with Watford's best chance of equalising.

The result leaves Watford six points adrift of safety, while Southampton remain in the relegation zone but do climb to 18th, four points ahead of the Hornets and two from safety.

TALKING POINT

Did Southampton just save their season? Saints were dire in the first half. Edgy at the back and consistently misplacing passes, lacking creativity and a cutting edge going forward, there was very little to like and the crowd were on the players’ backs. They showed great character to turn things around in the second half as well as some real quality - in particular from Ward-Prowse and Djenepo in creating and scoring the two goals - and you wonder whether this can be a catalyst for them to kick on. With their next four opponents all in the bottom seven, the confidence boost this win will give them could be massive.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Danny Ings (Southampton). Starved of space and service for much of the game, he worked tirelessly and looked like Southampton’s most likely source of inspiration. He deserved his goal and is crucial to this team, having scored seven of their 15 Premier League goals this campaign.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Watford (Sarr). Sarr gets on the end of a long ball in behind the defence, waits for McCarthy to commit and then sends a composed over him and into the net!

32’ - GREAT SAVE! Watford break and there again seems to be so much space to run into. A poor touch takes Deulofeu wide, but Sarr is at the back post and ready to tap in his cross until McCarthy makes an acrobatic interjection.

64’ - PENALTY APPEAL! Foster is pressurised by Ings, knocks the ball past him and then appears to slip and grabs Ings, who collapses and wants a penalty, but instead the referee awards a free-kick against Ings! Ings is furious and that was stupid from Watford, who have got away with one.

68’ - OFF THE BAR! Boufal cuts the ball back for Long, eight yards out, but he's not balanced and can only produce a scuffed shot, giving Foster time to tip it onto the bar.

77’ - OFF THE LINE! How have Southampton not scored? Ward-Prowse's cross finds an unmarked Ings - six yards out - he prods the ball square to Long and Long again scuffs his shot, allowing Cathcart to heroically clear off the line.

78’ - GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Watford (Ings). Djenepo does brilliantly down the right, beating his man and carrying the ball into the six-yard box before moving it on for Ings to bundle home.

83’ - GOAL! Southampton 2-1 Watford (Ward-Prowse). He fancies the free-kick alright! Ward-Prowse goes near post and Foster can't keep it out - a brilliant free-kick right into the top corner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 7, Cedric 4, Bednarek 6, Stephens 5, Bertrand 6, Djenepo 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Hojbjerg 5, Redmond 5, Obafemi 5, Ings 7. Subs: Long 5, Boufal 6, Valery 6.

Watford: Foster 7, Mariappa 6, Cathcart 6, Masina 7, Femenia 6, Capoue 6, Doucoure 6, Hughes 5, Holebas 5, Deulofeu 5, Sarr 7. Subs: Gray 5, Chalobah 5, Foulquier 5.

