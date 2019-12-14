West Ham United moved up to 15th in the Premier League table and away from the relegation zone after claiming all three points in the Premier League’s evening kick-off at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Sebastien Haller ended his goal drought to score the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, after a well-worked goal assisted by Robert Snodgrass and Pablo Fornals but initiated by an irrepressible Michail Antonio.

The visitors also had two goals disallowed after VAR review but didn’t get the benefit of the controversial technology when they failed to get a penalty in the first half after a review of challenges on Haller and Antonio that looked like clear fouls.

West Ham’s victory is a huge relief for manager Manuel Pellegrini after a run of seven defeats in the previous nine games. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton team remain in the relegation zone and now face a crucial trip to fellow strugglers Aston Villa, who are directly above them in 17th place, on Saturday.

TALKING POINT

Should West Ham have had a penalty? We’ve seen the VAR technology give perplexing decisions on one foul in a penalty area this season, but to do it on two in the same passage of play was something new. From the replays available Haller and Antonio both appeared to have been fouled as they strained to reach a cross from Robert Snodgrass, but referee Martin Atkinson’s original interpretation of no foul was not overturned.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

West Ham’s young forward set the tone for this victory, utilising his skill and deft movement to maximum effect and keeping Southampton’s defenders under constant pressure when they had the ball. This was only his fourth start in the Premier League this season; if West Ham are to stay away from a relegation battle, they will need such an inspiring presence starting as many games as possible

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy 7; Cedric 7, Stephens 6, Bednarek 6, Bertrand 6; Hojbjerg 7, Ward-Prowse 6, Djenepo 7, Redmond 5; Ings 6, Long 5

SUBS: Romeu 6, Armstrong 6, Adams 6

West Ham (4-3-3): Martin 6; Fredericks 5, Ogbonna 6, Balbuena 7, Cresswell 6; Rice 6, Noble 6, Snodgrass 6; Fornals 7, Antonio 8, Haller 7

SUBS: Diop 6, Sanchez 6, Yarmolenko 6

KEY MOMENTS

8’ CHANCE! Antonio gets in space again, this time down the right. He fires a low cross into the area to Fornals, whose first time shot from eight yards is partially blocked by Cedric and trickles a yard wide of the post.

25’ West Ham's players are screaming for a penalty here, and it's being reviewed. A Snodgrass cross from the left was flying at Haller in the six-yard box; Bertrand runs into the back of him and clatters him to the floor. The official decision after review is no penalty. You've seen those given, as the saying goes.

37’ GOAL! Southampton 0 West Ham United 1 (Haller 37) West Ham are in front, and it's beautifully worked. Antonio gets to the byline on the right and cuts it back to Snodgrass. He crosses first time to Fornals at the back post, who nods it back to Haller. The forward shoots first time, and it hits the post and goes in.

46’ BIG SAVE! Haller finds Fornals with a cute pass across the penalty area, and all of a sudden he's got the shooting chance. Formals half-volleys the ball at goal but McCarthy does well to tip it over for a corner. That could be a huge moment if Southampton go on to get back into this game.

70’ OFF THE BAR! Djenepo runs Fredericks again, and this time cuts his cross back to Ings. The ball pops up after Ings controls it and he lashes a volley against the bar! It bounces down and out, and Long can only put the rebound into the side-netting.

77’ GREAT SAVE! A wonderful inswinging cross from Antonio on the left finds Haller, who heads it at the bottom corner from six yards out and McCarthy brilliantly palms it wide.

81’ BIG CHANCE! Hojbjerg breaks forward into the West Ham area. He checks, and cuts it back to Stephens who is in space on the penalty spot but slashes his shot miserably wide. That was an open look at goal.

KEY STATS