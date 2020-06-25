Football
Liverpool and Man City can dominate Europe, says Souness

The Premier League is enjoying a purple patch with two special teams, with both Liverpool and Manchester City having the potential to "dominate" European football, former Scotland international Graeme Souness has said.

Premier League champions-elect Liverpool thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday to come within two points of sealing the title, two days after defending champions City beat Burnley 5-0.

"We're enjoying a purple patch. These are two special teams in the time of the Premier League. These teams could dominate European football," Liverpool great Souness told Sky Sports.

"It's a different type of football, both great to watch. If you're playing against Liverpool you have to be prepared to go to war with them ... If you're playing against City they want to play triangles and pass you to death."

Ex-England international Jamie Redknapp said comparing the two sides was like debating who is the better player: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

"It's like the analogy of Messi or Ronaldo, which one do you prefer? They're both brilliant at what they do," he said.

