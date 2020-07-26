Spurs finish sixth and qualify for Europa League after draw with Palace

Premier League, Selhurst Park – Crystal Palace 1 (Schlupp 53’) Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Kane 13’)

Tottenham secured a spot in next season's Europa League with a 1-1 draw against a spirited Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Premier League Spurs' Eric Dier says abuse from supporters must be taken more seriously 14 HOURS AGO

The Eagles looked a side determined to put an end to a six-match losing streak, and pressed Jose Mourinho's men through Andros Townsend, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

But the hosts lacked quality in the final third, and were punished on the counter by the in-form Harry Kane who needed just one touch inside the box before lashing past Vicente Guaita from 10 yards.

Spurs had hardly threatened the Palace goal, but were ahead at half-time and into fifth spot as Wolves fell behind against Chelsea.

But the visitors' risked throwing their European spot away as they sat back and let Palace dominate the second half, as Ayew and Zaha ran Serge Aurier ragged down the left.

And the hosts had their equaliser eight minutes into the second half, as Scott Dann headed a corner back into the box where Schlupp was on hand to smash home.

Palace pushed for the winner but Spurs sat back and absorbed the pressure, seeing out the match for a vital point that secures sixth place.

They claim their Europa League spot at the expense of Wolves, while Palace finish the season 14th and manage to stop short of seven conseutive losses.

TALKING POINT

Spurs make it to Europe. Last year this lot were Champions League finalists but the mood at Tottenham is not one of disappointment as they miss out of Champions League football. Jose Mourinho has found a way of winning games, and the club have done brilliantly since lockdown to secure a Europa League spot. Sixth place looked well out of reach when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, but here they are, back in Europe. It's a great platform to build on, and Mourinho will be desperate to put his stamp on Spurs this summer.

Man of the Match

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace): Ayew did brilliantly up top for Palace as the Eagles went in search for an equaliser and then a winner. His hold-up play was invaluable as the hosts brought men forward, and while he lacked cutting edge, this was an offensive performance Roy Hodgson will want to see more of next season.

Player ratings

Crystal Palace: Guaita (7), Ward (7), Dann (7), Mitchell (6), Schlupp (7), Townsend (6), Kouyate (6), McCarthy (5), McArthur (5), Zaha (6), Ayew (7). Subs. Milivojevic (6), Riedewald (6)

Tottenham: Lloris (6), Aurier (5), Alderweireld (6), Dier (6), Davies (6), Winks (5), Sissoko (6), Lo Celso (7), Moura (7), Son (6), Kane (7). Subs. Alli (5), Bergwijn (5), Skipp (5).

KEY MOMENTS

13 - GOAL! Palace 0-1 Spurs (Kane): And just like that, Spurs have the lead. It's a classic Kane finish. Lo Celso picks out Kane in the box and the striker only needs two touches before hitting the back of the net.

Such quick feet from the England man, brilliant shifting the ball on to his right foot and into space.

16 - CLOSE! Chance for Palace to equaliser as McArthur has a free header at a corner. He can't quite get enough on it but where was the defending there? Aurier looks at fault, and the replays show he completely lost his man.

35 - CHANCE! Son is through down the left but his effort is blocked by Mitchell. Moura then almost wins a penalty as Guaita pulls out of a challenge at the very last second when the Brazilian threatened burst into the box. Palace then go up the other end and are spraying balls into the Spurs box for fun.

53 - GOAL! Palace 1-1 Spurs (Schlupp): But now they have scored! Palace have their first goal in four games. Townsend's corner finds Dann who sticks it back into the six-yard box where Schlupp is lurking to hammer it home. Palace are level!

60 - CHANCE! Spurs counter and Davies' cross is almost guided in on the volley by Moura. Should've hit the target.

90+2' - CHANCE! Dann gets in between Alli and Alderweireld at the far post and has a free header! But he puts it a yard wide! Should. Have. Scored.

Transfers Tottenham ready to swoop for £10m Callum Wilson - Paper Round 19 HOURS AGO