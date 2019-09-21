Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez are all out of the squad, meanwhile Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Eric Dier all drop back to the bench.

Serge Aurier, Danny Rose and Son Heung-min are back in the starting XI on Saturday, alongside Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko. Paulo Gazzaniga takes Lloris' - who's wife has given birth - place in goal.

Brendan Rogers makes two changes for Leicester City's side after losing to Manchester United in the league last weekend. Demarai Gray and Hamza Choudhury drop to the bench to make way for Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes

FULL TEAMS

Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Barnes, Tielemans, Ndidi, Perez, Maddison, Vardy. Substitutes: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Gray, Albrighton, Choudhury, Praet.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Ndombele, Winks, Lamela, Sissoko, Son, Kane. Subs: Whiteman, Wanyama, Dier, Eriksen, Moura, Skipp, Davies.