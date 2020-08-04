Tottenham defender Danny Rose has spoken out about racial discrimination, in particular, racial profiling by police.

The 30-year-old England international said he has had similar experiences for many years and is routinely pulled over by police, asking whether his car is stolen.

"The last time, last week, when I'd just been at my mum's house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off," he told the Second Captains podcast.

"The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and questioned me. They said they'd had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.

"I'm like: 'So why does that make it my car?' I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It's just one of those things to me now. Each time it's: 'Is this car stolen? Where did you get it from? Can you prove that you bought this car.'"

Rose, who spent last season on loan to Newcastle, has previously spoken about his struggles with mental health and last year said he looked forward to retirement because of the amount of racism he had endured during his football career.

Though English football has tried to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks by taking the knee ahead of games, reports of racist incidents at football matches increased by 43% between the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, according to the charity Kick It Out. Rose said he was cynical about the appetite for change.

He added: "I just give up with hoping that things will change because that's some people's mentality towards racism."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

