Stats and facts: The 2019-20 Premier League season in numbers

The 2019-20 season will go down in history, not least for the enforced Covid-19 break. Here is the pick of the stats for each club in the division, collated by StatsPerform.

Arsenal finished eighth in the 2019-20 Premier League, their lowest finish in the competition since 1994-95 when they finished 12th.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was fouled 167 times in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, the most fouls won in a season by a player in the competition on record (since 1998-99).

Bournemouth became the first side to concede 60+ goals in five consecutive Premier League campaigns, eventually suffering relegation from the top-flight for the first time.

Brighton’s Neal Maupay was the top scoring Premier League player in 2019-20 among players not to score more than once in a game (10 goals).

Burnley won 15 Premier League games in 2019-20, their highest amount of wins in a single season in the competition.

Chelsea finished fourth under manager Frank Lampard – the highest finish for an English manager in their debut Premier League campaign since Frank Clark with Nottingham Forest in 1994-95 (3rd).

Crystal Palace failed to score more than twice in any of their Premier League games this season. It’s the eighth time a team has gone through a whole campaign without doing so, while Palace are the first to do so while avoiding relegation.

Everton finished 12th in the 2019-20 Premier League, their lowest finish since 2003-04 (17th).

Leicester’s 9-0 win at Southampton was the biggest away win in English top-flight history.

Liverpool won the Premier League title with seven games to spare, the earliest title win in English top-flight history in terms of games remaining.

Manchester City scored 102 Premier League goals in 2019-20 – it’s the fifth occasion of a side scoring 100+ in the competition, with the Citizens accounting for three of those (also in 2013-14 and 2017-18).

Manchester United were awarded 14 penalties in 2019-20, the most a team has ever won in a single campaign in the competition.

Newcastle averaged just 37.8% possession across the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, their lowest in a single campaign in the competition on record (since 2003-04).

Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League for the fifth time, more than any other side in the history of the competition.

Sheffield United conceded just 39 goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest for any promoted side in the history of the competition.

Danny Ings became the just the third different Southampton player to hit 20+ goals in a single Premier League season after Matt Le Tissier and James Beattie.

With his goal against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min became the first Asian player to score 50 goals in Premier League history.

Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool was the biggest top-flight victory for a side in the relegation zone against the side top of the table since Leicester beat Man Utd 3-0 in November 1985.

Michail Antonio became the first West Ham United player to score four goals in a top-flight match since David Cross did so against Spurs in September 1981.

Wolverhampton Wanderers became the fourth different team to not have a single English goalscorer across an entire Premier League campaign, after Fulham (2001-02 and 2005-06), Arsenal (2006-07) and Stoke City (2015-16).

