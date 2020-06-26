Steven Gerrard congratulates Liverpool as Kenny Dalglish hails 'fantastic' Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish have toasted the club's Premier League title win after 30 years of waiting.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was unable to steer the club to league glory, but was a key figure in steering them to the 2005 Champions League among a number of other trophies.

He wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league. Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players.

Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG. And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.

Meanwhile, Dalglish was interviewed by BT Sport immediately after Chelsea beat Manchester City.

Dalglish raved about the impact Klopp has made and urged him to stay as long as possible to continue bringing the happy times to the club.

"I think you’d have been arrested and sectioned [if you had said it would have been 30 years until the next league title at the time],” Dalglish told BT Sport.

"The last two years, since Jurgen came in, have been very positive all the way through, he’s been fantastic.

"He epitomises everything Liverpool stands for. He appreciates and respects everybody that works at the club.

"It’s not just a one-off either. Last year they came within a point of it. This year they’ve only lost one and drawn two.

"They won the Champions League last year too. Onwards and upwards. We’ve got a lot more happy days as long as Jurgen is there."

Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

Rafael Benitez, who won the Europan Cup with Liverpool in 2005, tweeted: "Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool'."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson said the club were back on their perch:

We are back on our perch, it's been a long time coming. It's been a generation, 30 years. Yes, we've had the Champions League, but Liverpool has always been about the league championship and we have not been able to get our hands. Now to Jurgen Klopp and the players the utmost congratulations. They have been an absolute pleasure to watch and I'd like to congratulate them.

