Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' title triumph.
- When you walk through a storm: why this really does mean more for Liverpool
- A Premier League title five years in the making: How Liverpool became champions again
Premier League
Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup
YESTERDAY AT 13:24
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
- Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 27/06 – Final
- Sunday 28/06 – The result!
Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush
Kenny Dalglish v Virgil van Dijk
Premier League
Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup
24/06/2020 AT 10:42
Premier League
Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup
23/06/2020 AT 10:38
Related Topics