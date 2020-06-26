Football
Premier League

Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' title triumph.

Premier League

Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

YESTERDAY AT 13:24

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush

Poll
Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush
Steven Gerrard
Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish v Virgil van Dijk

Poll
Kenny Dalglish v Virgil van Dijk
Kenny Dalglish
Virgil van Dijk
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

24/06/2020 AT 10:42
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup

23/06/2020 AT 10:38
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolSteven GerrardMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On