Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' title triumph.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish v Virgil van Dijk

