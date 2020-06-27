Football
Premier League

Steven Gerrard or Kenny Dalglish? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' title triumph.

Premier League

Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

YESTERDAY AT 12:46

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Steven Gerrard v Kenny Dalglish

Poll
Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever?
Steven Gerrard
Kenny Dalglish
Premier League

Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

25/06/2020 AT 13:24
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

24/06/2020 AT 10:42
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolSteven GerrardMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On