Stick or Twist? Time for Wilfried Zaha to move on?

Each week we’ll analyse the performance of a player or manager during the 2019/20 season, before throwing it over to you, the audience, to decide whether you would ‘stick’ with them or ‘twist’ in favour of an alternative and if so, who and why? Head to our Twitter (@Eurosport_UK) and leave your comments as we kick-off the series with Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha.

The dilemma: Does a quiet season mean it’s time to move on?

In the summer of 2018, Zaha put pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal – committing him to Crystal Palace who would have been relieved to secure the signature of their talisman.

Despite the obvious talents he possesses, a glance at the statistics will tell you that Zaha has endured a relatively quiet 2019/20 campaign to date. The winger has managed three goals and five assists in 29 Premier League matches albeit injury has played its part, but perhaps more significantly the interest that surrounded him during the previous January window has arguably left its mark.

Tug of war

It was clear over the summer that Palace would have a battle on their hands – not only to fend off the vultures circling their prize asset – but to convince Zaha himself to resist the temptation to explore pastures new.

Everton were rumoured to have looked at a player-plus-cash swap deal while Arsenal threw themselves into the fray later on leaving Palace with no choice but to slap a reported £80 million asking price on Zaha’s head.

The plot thickened as the window rumbled on but when it closed, Palace had successfully retained their man. The tug of war between club and player went the former’s way this time but the issue resurfaced in January when fellow London club Chelsea were purportedly interested. Once again Zaha stayed put but for how much longer?

Vocalised frustrations

Zaha has honoured the outcome as you would expect a professional like him to do so and he has helped Palace to 11th place in the table, where they sit just five points adrift of European football before the suspension of the league.

Even though he has had a relatively quiet season personally he remains marked out by opposition in every game.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

He has vocalised frustrations about being on the wrong end of the Premier League’s physical nature, and he’s not the only high-profile figure to call for greater protection for players by referees, might a move to a league with tougher officiating be enticing?

On his day, Zaha is one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the Premier League. The 27-year-old has pace and trickery in abundance, coupled with excellent close control and the ability to glide away from defenders at the drop of a shoulder.

Big choices to be made

Zaha could make himself formidable. Opponents resort to ‘roughing’ him up because on his day, they see that as the most effective way to disrupt his rhythm, there are no other options.

The best players can adapt, improvise and overcome such challenges – traits Zaha has proven he has – and having that package speaks to having the type of resilience which suggests the potential to reach another level.

But where does this exist? Does he remain at Palace, look elsewhere in the Premier League or take the leap and move abroad following in the footsteps of the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale in pursuit of their ambitions.

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Whether your allegiance lies with Palace or not, now it’s your turn to get involved. Head to our Twitter page and give us your views on the ultimate question. Would you ‘stick’ and do everything in your power to keep Zaha at your club? Would you ‘twist’ and look for a replacement and if so, who would you go for and why?