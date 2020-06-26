Tearful Jurgen Klopp: I have no words, it’s unbelievable

Jurgen Klopp was left speechless after his Liverpool side won a first league title in 30 years.

The Liverpool manager saw his side become champions after second-placed Manchester City were defeated 2-1 by Chelsea on Thursday night..

Premier League Steven Gerrard v Ian Rush? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup 2 HOURS AGO

The results left the Anfield club with an advantage of 23 points with just seven games left in the season, leaving the 53-year-old to declare himself speechless.

"I have no words," a tearful Klopp told Sky Sports. “It is unbelievable!

[It is] much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) supported us, this is for Kenny, you had to wait another 30 years for your club; for Stevie (Gerrard) who had wait a long time and now this is for everyone!

“This is built on your soul Kenny, on the legs of Stevie and the boys that admire you. It is easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history.

“It is an incredible achievement of my players what they have done over the last two or three years is just exceptional and a pure joy for me to coach them.”

Klopp added that finally winning the title after some near misses was a relief more than anything else and insisted the title was for the fans.

It is relief because of the three-month interruption, and no one knew what would happen. And then you don’t know how the team will perform when you come back. The games were difficult in the premier league – each game is difficult.

“I am really happy – I was happy with the game last night as it gave me the 100 per cent feeling that we would be fine.

Play Icon WATCH Jurgen Klopp: It is a mix of emotions 00:00:40

"That was important for the players and our supporters but tonight I can only tell you that it is for you out there.

“I hope stay at home or go in front of your house if you want but do no more and celebrate it is all here [points at heart] and all here [points at head]. We do it together in those moment and it is a joy to do it for you.”

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Tuesday meaning any slip from City would hand them a first title since 1990 and while Liverpool’s coronation was inevitable, it was still an intense 90-odd minutes

“So, it is just, erm, it is unbelievable. It was really tense the 95 or 100 minutes of the City game. I was so intense,” added Klopp.

Play Icon WATCH Watch: Liverpool players celebrate to ‘Show Me Love’ 00:01:04

OTHER REACTION

Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry:

"This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title."

Former player and manager Kenny Dalglish:

"The last two years and since Juergen (Klopp)'s come in has been very positive. He's been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it."

Graeme Souness, former Liverpool player and manager:

"They have been fabulous this team, This is a special team, a team that going forward, you can't say they will win it every year, but they will come very close to winning this one and the big one, the European one (Champions League).

"Nobody enjoys playing against them, you have to go to war with them. Every time they cross the white line the manager instils in them that they have to give everything for the cause. When you combine that effort with the qualities they have, they are some team."

Premier League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits 'hurt' over Liverpool title triumph 4 HOURS AGO