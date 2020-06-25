'Tell the world!' - Liverpool players react to winning Premier League title

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom

Liverpool's players and staff had to settle for celebrating their first Premier League title for 30 years at home, but it seems they did so in style.

Liverpool were finally able to celebrate becoming Premier League champions for the first time since 1990 after Chelsea beat Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

Players and staff from the Reds made clear their delight and attempted to celebrate with the fans in the form of social-media posts.

