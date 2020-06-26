'Tell the world!' - The best reactions to Liverpool winning Premier League title

Liverpool fans celebrate on BT
Image credit: Eurosport
Liverpool's players and staff had to settle for celebrating their first Premier League title for 30 years at home, but it seems they did so in style.
Liverpool were finally able to celebrate becoming Premier League champions for the first time since 1990 after Chelsea beat Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.
Tearful Jurgen Klopp: I have no words, it’s unbelievable
- Liverpool finally crowned champions after 30-year wait, as City lose to Chelsea
- A Premier League title five years in the making: How Liverpool became champions again
- Liverpool’s Premier League title win in numbers
Players, staff and the fans made clear their delight and celebrated in the form of social media posts...
Watch: Liverpool players celebrate to ‘Show Me Love’
00:01:04
Jubilant Liverpool fans celebrate first title win in 30 years
00:01:01
The club
The players
The manager
Jurgen Klopp: It is a mix of emotions
00:00:40