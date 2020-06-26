Football
'Tell the world!' - The best reactions to Liverpool winning Premier League title

Liverpool fans celebrate on BT

ByEurosport
Updated 29 minutes ago

Liverpool's players and staff had to settle for celebrating their first Premier League title for 30 years at home, but it seems they did so in style.

Liverpool were finally able to celebrate becoming Premier League champions for the first time since 1990 after Chelsea beat Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

Tearful Jurgen Klopp: I have no words, it’s unbelievable

4 HOURS AGO

Players, staff and the fans made clear their delight and celebrated in the form of social media posts...

Play Icon
WATCH

Watch: Liverpool players celebrate to ‘Show Me Love’

00:01:04

Play Icon
WATCH

Jubilant Liverpool fans celebrate first title win in 30 years

00:01:01

The club

The players

The manager

Play Icon
WATCH

Jurgen Klopp: It is a mix of emotions

00:00:40

Former players

