The 100 Premier League Goals Club: The 28 players Jamie Vardy joins

amie Vardy of Leicester City is presented with a silver fox by Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers, to commemorate scoring 100 Premier League goals

Jamie Vardy became the 29th player to score at least 100 goals in the Premier League.

The Leicester striker scored twice in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to move level on 101 Premier League goals with Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier.

Alan Shearer leads the way on 260, with Wayne Rooney the only other player to reach 200 with 208 goals to his name.

Vardy joins Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane as the current Premier League players on the list, while Romelu Lukaku reached 113 goals for West Brom, Everton and Manchester United before moving to Italy.

Here’s the list in full, as of July 4, 2020…

1. Alan Shearer - 260

Alan Shearer - Newcastle United Image credit: Getty Images

2. Wayne Rooney - 208

3. Andrew Cole - 187

Andrew Cole Image credit: Reuters

4. Sergio Aguero - 180

5. Frank Lampard - 177

Frank Lampard celebrates scoring for Chelsea (Reuters) Image credit: Reuters

6. Thierry Henry - 175

7. Robbie Fowler - 163

8. Jermain Defoe - 162

9. Michael Owen - 150

10. Les Ferdinand - 149

11. Teddy Sheringham - 147

12. Robin Van Persie - 144

13. Harry Kane - 138

14. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 128

15. Robbie Keane - 126

Robbie Keane of Tottenham scores against Burnley in 2009 (Reuters) Image credit: Reuters

16. Nicolas Anelka - 125

17. Dwight Yorke - 123

18. Steven Gerrard - 120

19. Romelu Lukaku - 113

20. Ian Wright - 113

Thierry Henry with Ian Wright, in 2004 Image credit: Getty Images

21. Dion Dublin - 111

22. Emile Heskey - 110

23. Ryan Giggs - 109

24. Peter Crouch - 108

25. Paul Scholes - 107

2011-12 Premier League Manchester United, Paul Scholes Image credit: Eurosport

26. Darren Bent - 106

27. Didier Drogba - 104

28. Matthew Le Tissier - 101

29. Jamie Vardy – 101

JUST MISSING OUT

And the nearly men who got into the 90s…

30. Emmanuel Adebayor - 97

31. Yakubu - 95

32. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 95

33. Dimitar Berbatov - 94

34. Kevin Phillips - 92

35. Mark Viduka - 92

36. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 91

37. James Beattie - 91

