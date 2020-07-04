The 100 Premier League Goals Club: The 28 players Jamie Vardy joins

amie Vardy of Leicester City is presented with a silver fox by Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers, to commemorate scoring 100 Premier League goals
Image credit: Getty Images
Jamie Vardy became the 29th player to score at least 100 goals in the Premier League.
The Leicester striker scored twice in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to move level on 101 Premier League goals with Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier.
Alan Shearer leads the way on 260, with Wayne Rooney the only other player to reach 200 with 208 goals to his name.
Vardy joins Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane as the current Premier League players on the list, while Romelu Lukaku reached 113 goals for West Brom, Everton and Manchester United before moving to Italy.
Here’s the list in full, as of July 4, 2020…
1. Alan Shearer - 260
Alan Shearer - Newcastle United
Image credit: Getty Images
2. Wayne Rooney - 208
3. Andrew Cole - 187
Andrew Cole
Image credit: Reuters
4. Sergio Aguero - 180
5. Frank Lampard - 177
Frank Lampard celebrates scoring for Chelsea (Reuters)
Image credit: Reuters
6. Thierry Henry - 175
7. Robbie Fowler - 163
8. Jermain Defoe - 162
9. Michael Owen - 150
10. Les Ferdinand - 149
11. Teddy Sheringham - 147
12. Robin Van Persie - 144
13. Harry Kane - 138
14. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 128
15. Robbie Keane - 126
Robbie Keane of Tottenham scores against Burnley in 2009 (Reuters)
Image credit: Reuters
16. Nicolas Anelka - 125
17. Dwight Yorke - 123
18. Steven Gerrard - 120
19. Romelu Lukaku - 113
20. Ian Wright - 113
Thierry Henry with Ian Wright, in 2004
Image credit: Getty Images
21. Dion Dublin - 111
22. Emile Heskey - 110
23. Ryan Giggs - 109
24. Peter Crouch - 108
25. Paul Scholes - 107
2011-12 Premier League Manchester United, Paul Scholes
Image credit: Eurosport
26. Darren Bent - 106
27. Didier Drogba - 104
28. Matthew Le Tissier - 101
29. Jamie Vardy – 101
JUST MISSING OUT
And the nearly men who got into the 90s…
- 30. Emmanuel Adebayor - 97
- 31. Yakubu - 95
- 32. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 95
- 33. Dimitar Berbatov - 94
- 34. Kevin Phillips - 92
- 35. Mark Viduka - 92
- 36. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 91
- 37. James Beattie - 91