The 30-year drought is over: Liverpool fans revel in long-awaited Premier League title

Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title at Anfield on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool have paradoxically sealed the Premier League title the earliest in a season of any team and the latest in a calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, with social distancing measures set to be relaxed in England in the coming days, Liverpool fans were quick to gather in the streets around Anfield to set off flares and celebrate with one another.

Premier League Jurgen Klopp: We found a way to write our own story AN HOUR AGO

Many Liverpool players have come and gone since their last title and one of those who has given most to the club, Jamie Carragher, couldn't help but poke fun at his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville, the Manchester United legend.

And their victory has capture the imagination of fans around the world, including NBA star Lebron James.

Premier League Liverpool: Relentless, brilliant, magnificent... and now champions - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO