Klopp steered Liverpool to Champions League glory back in June, while they also finished on 97 points in the Premier League, one point behind champions Manchester City.

Liverpool have also started their current league campaign in perfect fashion, winning their opening six games, although they did lose their Champions League group-stage opener to Napoli last week.

Meanwhile, under Guardiola’s guidance, City won the domestic treble in 2018-19, defending their Premier League title, as well as the League Cup, before adding the FA Cup to their haul.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was also nominated for the award after his side reached the Champions League final in Madrid.

Spurs enjoyed a remarkable last-gasp win over Ajax to make the final, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool - who secured a sixth European Cup.