VOTE: Who should win PFA Player of the Year?
Four journalists have squabbled over who should win the men’s PFA Player of the Year – now it’s down to you.
Eurosport’s new series ‘The Debate’ saw four writers make a case for four different players before having their arguments picked apart in new vodcast ‘Game of Opinions’ (soon to be a podcast...).
- On Monday, Ben Snowball made the case for Virgil van Dijk – claiming that "without him, none of Liverpool’s success would have been possible". Read his views here.
- On Tuesday, Carrie Dunn made the case for Kevin De Bruyne – claiming that "it’s much more difficult to be world class in a team who are fallible and floundering". Read her views here.
- On Wednesday, Pete Sharland made the case for Jordan Henderson – claiming that he has "truly announced himself as one of the best midfielders around". Read his views here.
- On Thursday, Marcus Foley made the case for Sadio Mane – claiming that he is "a master of all trades, a jack of none". Read his views here.
Watch our debut vodcast above, or delve deeper into the arguments in the written pieces, and cast your vote in our Twitter poll below.
Choose wisely…