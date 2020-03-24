The Debate: Why Kevin de Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

OK, so Manchester City have been under-par this season - but Kevin de Bruyne certainly hasn't.

He's enjoying a spectacular year having bounced back from a duo of nasty knee injuries last season.

There can really be no genuine dispute that he is the most creative player in Europe. He's leading the assist table in the Premier League with 16, from 23 clear-cut chances created - which is more than even Lionel Messi, who's made 22 goalscoring opportunities.

Surely fixtures and fitness permitting he will break Thierry Henry's record of 20 in one season.

And take a look at the number of key passes too. De Bruyne has made 72 - much more than anyone else in the top European leagues, let alone the Premier League: his nearest challengers, Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, have both made 57.

But leaving aside the stats, De Bruyne's fleetness of foot, exquisite vision, and sheer brilliance of brain make him a delight to watch - and he's a delight to watch even in a side who aren't always.

Remember that performance against Real Madrid? He didn't just set up Gabriel Jesus for the equaliser, he also held his nerve to slot home a penalty to secure the win.

As City fans have pointed out, he's also had to step up to the mantle of senior pro and now stand-in skipper this season following the departure of Vincent Kompany, and he seems to be thriving with that additional responsibility.

Picking the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson for PFA Player of the Year would be too obvious - and disappointing.

It's easy to look good in a team who are doing well and riding high on confidence. It's much more difficult to continue to be world class in a team who are all too fallible and occasionally floundering.

Kevin de Bruyne is the best player in this season's Premier League.