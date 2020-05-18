The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16

Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals

Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 23/05 – Final

Sunday 24/06 – The result!

Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas and Dino Zoff all take part in round one!

Gianluigi Buffon v David Seaman

Poll Gianluigi Buffon v David Seaman Gianluigi Buffon David Seaman

Peter Shilton v Francesco Toldo

Poll Peter Shilton v Francesco Toldo Peter Shilton Francesco Toldo

Andoni Zubizarreta v Rinat Dasayev

Poll Andoni Zubizarreta v Rinat Dasayev Andoni Zubizarreta Rinat Dasayev

Sepp Maier v Harold Schumacher

Poll Sepp Maier v Harold Schumacher Sepp Maier Harold Schumacher

Iker Casillas v Rogerio Ceni

Poll Iker Casillas v Rogerio Ceni Iker Casillas Rogerio Ceni

Neville Southall v Gilmar

Poll Neville Southall v Gilmar Neville Southall Gilmar

Gordon Banks v Walter Zenga

Poll Gordon Banks v Walter Zenga Gordon Banks Walter Zenga

Dino Zoff v Pat Jennings

Poll Dino Zoff v Pat Jennings Dino Zoff Pat Jennings

