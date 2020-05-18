The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 23/05 – Final
- Sunday 24/06 – The result!
Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas and Dino Zoff all take part in round one!
Gianluigi Buffon v David Seaman
Peter Shilton v Francesco Toldo
Andoni Zubizarreta v Rinat Dasayev
Sepp Maier v Harold Schumacher
Iker Casillas v Rogerio Ceni
Neville Southall v Gilmar
Gordon Banks v Walter Zenga
Dino Zoff v Pat Jennings
