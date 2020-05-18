Football
Premier League

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 23/05 – Final
  • Sunday 24/06 – The result!

Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas and Dino Zoff all take part in round one!

Gianluigi Buffon v David Seaman

Poll
Gianluigi Buffon v David Seaman
Gianluigi Buffon
David Seaman

Peter Shilton v Francesco Toldo

Poll
Peter Shilton v Francesco Toldo
Peter Shilton
Francesco Toldo

Andoni Zubizarreta v Rinat Dasayev

Poll
Andoni Zubizarreta v Rinat Dasayev
Andoni Zubizarreta
Rinat Dasayev

Sepp Maier v Harold Schumacher

Poll
Sepp Maier v Harold Schumacher
Sepp Maier
Harold Schumacher

Iker Casillas v Rogerio Ceni

Poll
Iker Casillas v Rogerio Ceni
Iker Casillas
Rogerio Ceni

Neville Southall v Gilmar

Poll
Neville Southall v Gilmar
Neville Southall
Gilmar

Gordon Banks v Walter Zenga

Poll
Gordon Banks v Walter Zenga
Gordon Banks
Walter Zenga

Dino Zoff v Pat Jennings

Poll
Dino Zoff v Pat Jennings
Dino Zoff
Pat Jennings
