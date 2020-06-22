The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
Our next topic is: Who is the greatest LIverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
- Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 27/06 – Final
- Sunday 28/06 – The result!
Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness are all in action on Day One!
Steven Gerrard v Pepe Reina
Steve McManaman v Sami Hyypia
Kevin Keegan v Phil Thompson
Robbie Fowler v Ray Clemence
Graeme Souness v Phil Neal
Luis Suarez v Sadio Mane
Billy Liddell v Dirk Kuyt
Ian Rush v Jordan Henderson
