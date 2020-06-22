The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our next topic is: Who is the greatest LIverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16

Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals

Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals

Saturday 27/06 – Final

Sunday 28/06 – The result!

Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness are all in action on Day One!

Steven Gerrard v Pepe Reina

Poll Steven Gerrard v Pepe Reina Steven Gerrard Pepe Reina

Steve McManaman v Sami Hyypia

Poll Steve McManaman v Sami Hyypia Steve McManaman Sami Hyypia

Kevin Keegan v Phil Thompson

Poll Kevin Keegan v Phil Thompson Kevin Keegan Phil Thompson

Robbie Fowler v Ray Clemence

Poll Robbie Fowler v Ray Clemence Robbie Fowler Ray Clemence

Graeme Souness v Phil Neal

Poll Graeme Souness v Phil Neal Graeme Souness Phil Neal

Luis Suarez v Sadio Mane

Poll Luis Suarez v Sadio Mane Luis Suarez Sadio Mane

Billy Liddell v Dirk Kuyt

Poll Billy Liddell v Dirk Kuyt Billy Liddell Dirk Kuyt

Ian Rush v Jordan Henderson

Poll Ian Rush v Jordan Henderson Ian Rush Jordan Henderson

