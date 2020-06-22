Football
The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
22/06/2020 at 10:41 | Updated 22/06/2020 at 11:43

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our next topic is: Who is the greatest LIverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
  • Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 27/06 – Final
  • Sunday 28/06 – The result!

Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness are all in action on Day One!

Steven Gerrard v Pepe Reina

Poll
Steven Gerrard v Pepe Reina
Steven Gerrard
Pepe Reina

Steve McManaman v Sami Hyypia

Poll
Steve McManaman v Sami Hyypia
Steve McManaman
Sami Hyypia

Kevin Keegan v Phil Thompson

Poll
Kevin Keegan v Phil Thompson
Kevin Keegan
Phil Thompson

Robbie Fowler v Ray Clemence

Poll
Robbie Fowler v Ray Clemence
Robbie Fowler
Ray Clemence

Graeme Souness v Phil Neal

Poll
Graeme Souness v Phil Neal
Graeme Souness
Phil Neal

Luis Suarez v Sadio Mane

Poll
Luis Suarez v Sadio Mane
Luis Suarez
Sadio Mane

Billy Liddell v Dirk Kuyt

Poll
Billy Liddell v Dirk Kuyt
Billy Liddell
Dirk Kuyt

Ian Rush v Jordan Henderson

Poll
Ian Rush v Jordan Henderson
Ian Rush
Jordan Henderson
