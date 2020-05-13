Greatest PL PLayer Last 16
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 16/05 – Final
- Sunday 17/06 – The result!
Okay you lot are absolutely insane, as if you had Matt Le Tissier beating Cristiano Ronaldo!? Anyways today we've got some pretty exciting match-ups. Legendary strikers, midfield wizards and Manchester United icons all going up against each other.
Thierry Henry v Sergio Aguero
Paul Scholes v Dennis Bergkamp
Eric Cantona v David Silva
Ryan Giggs v Roy Keane
Matt Le Tissier v Rio Ferdinand
Steven Gerrard v Wayne Rooney
Alan Shearer v David Beckham
Frank Lampard v Patrick Vieira
