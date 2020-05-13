We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Okay you lot are absolutely insane, as if you had Matt Le Tissier beating Cristiano Ronaldo!? Anyways today we've got some pretty exciting match-ups. Legendary strikers, midfield wizards and Manchester United icons all going up against each other.

Thierry Henry v Sergio Aguero

Poll Thierry Henry v Sergio Aguero Thierry Henry Sergio Aguero

Paul Scholes v Dennis Bergkamp

Poll Paul Scholes v Dennis Bergkamp Paul Scholes Dennis Bergkamp

Eric Cantona v David Silva

Poll Eric Cantona v David Silva Eric Cantona David Silva

Ryan Giggs v Roy Keane

Poll Ryan Giggs v Roy Keane Ryan Giggs Roy Keane

Matt Le Tissier v Rio Ferdinand

Poll Matt Le Tissier v Rio Ferdinand Matt Le Tissier Rio Ferdinand

Steven Gerrard v Wayne Rooney

Poll Steven Gerrard v Wayne Rooney Steven Gerrard Wayne Rooney

Alan Shearer v David Beckham

Poll Alan Shearer v David Beckham Alan Shearer David Beckham

Frank Lampard v Patrick Vieira

Poll Frank Lampard v Patrick Vieira Frank Lampard Patrick Vieira

