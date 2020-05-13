Football
Premier League

After Le Tissier beats Ronaldo - Vote again for the greatest Premier League player

Greatest PL PLayer Last 16

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 16/05 – Final
  • Sunday 17/06 – The result!

Okay you lot are absolutely insane, as if you had Matt Le Tissier beating Cristiano Ronaldo!? Anyways today we've got some pretty exciting match-ups. Legendary strikers, midfield wizards and Manchester United icons all going up against each other.

Thierry Henry v Sergio Aguero

Poll
Thierry Henry v Sergio Aguero
Thierry Henry
Sergio Aguero

Paul Scholes v Dennis Bergkamp

Poll
Paul Scholes v Dennis Bergkamp
Paul Scholes
Dennis Bergkamp

Eric Cantona v David Silva

Poll
Eric Cantona v David Silva
Eric Cantona
David Silva

Ryan Giggs v Roy Keane

Poll
Ryan Giggs v Roy Keane
Ryan Giggs
Roy Keane

Matt Le Tissier v Rio Ferdinand

Poll
Matt Le Tissier v Rio Ferdinand
Matt Le Tissier
Rio Ferdinand

Steven Gerrard v Wayne Rooney

Poll
Steven Gerrard v Wayne Rooney
Steven Gerrard
Wayne Rooney

Alan Shearer v David Beckham

Poll
Alan Shearer v David Beckham
Alan Shearer
David Beckham

Frank Lampard v Patrick Vieira

Poll
Frank Lampard v Patrick Vieira
Frank Lampard
Patrick Vieira
