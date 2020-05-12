We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16

Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals

Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 16/05 – Final

Sunday 17/06 – The result!

Steven Gerrard against Didier Drogba? Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard? This is tasty.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Matt Le Tissier

Poll Cristiano Ronaldo v Matt Le Tissier Cristiano Ronaldo Matt Le Tissier

Petr Cech v Rio Ferdinand

Poll Petr Cech v Rio Ferdinand Petr Cech Rio Ferdinand

Steven Gerrard v Didier Drogba

Poll Steven Gerrard v Didier Drogba Steven Gerrard Didier Drogba

Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard

Poll Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard Wayne Rooney Eden Hazard

Alan Shearer v Robin van Persie

Poll Alan Shearer v Robin van Persie Alan Shearer Robin van Persie

Peter Schmeichel v David Beckham

Poll Peter Schmeichel v David Beckham Peter Schmeichel David Beckham

Frank Lampard v Ashley Cole

Poll Frank Lampard v Ashley Cole Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

Patrick Vieira v Kevin De Bruyne

Poll Patrick Vieira v Kevin De Bruyne Patrick Vieira Kevin De Bruyne

