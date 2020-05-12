Best Prem player Last 32 Part 2
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 16/05 – Final
- Sunday 17/06 – The result!
Steven Gerrard against Didier Drogba? Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard? This is tasty.
Cristiano Ronaldo v Matt Le Tissier
Petr Cech v Rio Ferdinand
Steven Gerrard v Didier Drogba
Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard
Alan Shearer v Robin van Persie
Peter Schmeichel v David Beckham
Frank Lampard v Ashley Cole
Patrick Vieira v Kevin De Bruyne
