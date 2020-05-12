Football
Premier League

Gerrard v Drogba, Ronaldo v Le Tissier - Vote for the greatest Premier League player

Best Prem player Last 32 Part 2

Image credit: Eurosport

By Eurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 16/05 – Final
  • Sunday 17/06 – The result!

Steven Gerrard against Didier Drogba? Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard? This is tasty.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Matt Le Tissier

Poll
Cristiano Ronaldo v Matt Le Tissier
Cristiano Ronaldo
Matt Le Tissier

Petr Cech v Rio Ferdinand

Poll
Petr Cech v Rio Ferdinand
Petr Cech
Rio Ferdinand

Steven Gerrard v Didier Drogba

Poll
Steven Gerrard v Didier Drogba
Steven Gerrard
Didier Drogba

Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard

Poll
Wayne Rooney v Eden Hazard
Wayne Rooney
Eden Hazard

Alan Shearer v Robin van Persie

Poll
Alan Shearer v Robin van Persie
Alan Shearer
Robin van Persie

Peter Schmeichel v David Beckham

Poll
Peter Schmeichel v David Beckham
Peter Schmeichel
David Beckham

Frank Lampard v Ashley Cole

Poll
Frank Lampard v Ashley Cole
Frank Lampard
Ashley Cole

Patrick Vieira v Kevin De Bruyne

Poll
Patrick Vieira v Kevin De Bruyne
Patrick Vieira
Kevin De Bruyne
