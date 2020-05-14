Eurosport Cup
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?
How does it work?
Premier League
Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint after home intrusion
8 HOURS AGO
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two contenders will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 16/05 – Final
- Sunday 17/06 – The result!
After Matt Le Tissier's shock defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening round, his surprise challenge continues after seeing off Rio Ferdinand in the last-16. Can he do the same to Steven Gerrard?
Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has prevented an Henry v Bergkamp showdown in today's quarter-finals - but does he have the va va voom to make it through?
Thierry Henry v Paul Scholes
Eric Cantona v Ryan Giggs
Matt Le Tissier v Steven Gerrard
Alan Shearer v Frank Lampard
Premier League
No players to be forced back into Premier League duty - Paper Round
8 HOURS AGO
Premier League
Why Dennis Bergkamp is the Premier League's greatest player
A DAY AGO
Related Topics