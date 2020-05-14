We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

Premier League Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint after home intrusion 8 HOURS AGO

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two contenders will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

After Matt Le Tissier's shock defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening round, his surprise challenge continues after seeing off Rio Ferdinand in the last-16. Can he do the same to Steven Gerrard?

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has prevented an Henry v Bergkamp showdown in today's quarter-finals - but does he have the va va voom to make it through?

Thierry Henry v Paul Scholes

Poll VOTE: Best Premier League player ever Thierry Henry Paul Scholes

Eric Cantona v Ryan Giggs

Poll VOTE: Best Premier League player ever Eric Cantona Ryan Giggs

Matt Le Tissier v Steven Gerrard

Poll VOTE: Best Premier League player ever Matt Le Tissier Steven Gerrard

Alan Shearer v Frank Lampard

Poll VOTE: Best Premier League player ever Alan Shearer Frank Lampard

Premier League No players to be forced back into Premier League duty - Paper Round 8 HOURS AGO