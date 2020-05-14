Football
Premier League

Henry v Scholes, Cantona v Giggs - Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?

Eurosport Cup

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two contenders will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 16/05 – Final
  • Sunday 17/06 – The result!

After Matt Le Tissier's shock defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening round, his surprise challenge continues after seeing off Rio Ferdinand in the last-16. Can he do the same to Steven Gerrard?

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has prevented an Henry v Bergkamp showdown in today's quarter-finals - but does he have the va va voom to make it through?

Thierry Henry v Paul Scholes

Poll
VOTE: Best Premier League player ever
Thierry Henry
Paul Scholes

Eric Cantona v Ryan Giggs

Poll
VOTE: Best Premier League player ever
Eric Cantona
Ryan Giggs

Matt Le Tissier v Steven Gerrard

Poll
VOTE: Best Premier League player ever
Matt Le Tissier
Steven Gerrard

Alan Shearer v Frank Lampard

Poll
VOTE: Best Premier League player ever
Alan Shearer
Frank Lampard
