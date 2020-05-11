The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Premier League player

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16

Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals

Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 16/05 – Final

Sunday 17/06 – The result!

John Terry against Sergio Aguero and Eric Cantona against Tony Adams are some of the tasty clashes in the first round.

Thierry Henry v Yaya Toure

Poll Thierry Henry v Yaya Toure: Who do you want in the next round? Thierry Henry Yaya Toure

John Terry v Sergio Aguero

Poll John Terry v Sergio Aguero John Terry Sergio Aguero

Paul Scholes v Andy Cole

Poll Paul Scholes v Andy Cole Paul Scholes Andy Cole

Dennis Bergkamp v Nemanja Vidic

Poll Dennis Bergkamp v Nemanja Vidic Dennis Bergkamp Nemanja Vidic

Eric Cantona v Tony Adams

Poll Eric Cantona v Tony Adams Eric Cantona Tony Adams

David Silva v Vincent Kompany

Poll David Silva v Vincent Kompany David Silva Vincent Kompany

Ryan Giggs v Gianfranco Zola

Poll Ryan Giggs v Gianfranco Zola Ryan Giggs Gianfranco Zola

Roy Keane v Harry Kane

Poll Roy Keane v Harry Kane Roy Keane Harry Kane

