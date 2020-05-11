The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Premier League player

Vote for the greatest Premier League player
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 16/05 – Final
- Sunday 17/06 – The result!
John Terry against Sergio Aguero and Eric Cantona against Tony Adams are some of the tasty clashes in the first round.
Thierry Henry v Yaya Toure
John Terry v Sergio Aguero
Paul Scholes v Andy Cole
Dennis Bergkamp v Nemanja Vidic
Eric Cantona v Tony Adams
David Silva v Vincent Kompany
Ryan Giggs v Gianfranco Zola
Roy Keane v Harry Kane
